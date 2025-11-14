Bo Bichette Leads Blue Jays All-MLB Selection As Lone First Team Member

The book of the 2025 MLB season has finally come to a close. Even though games quit being played after the World Series came to a close, things were not quite wrapped up yet, as the accolades from the regular season had yet to be divvied out.

The Toronto Blue Jays made highlight reel after highlight reel during the playoffs, but postseason performance doesn't count towards MLB Awards. However, the Blue Jays led the American League in wins this year (94), so it isn't surprising to see one of their own on the All-MLB First Team, shortstop Bo Bichette.

The offense was the primary focus of the year as the bats led the team to their first World Series since 1993. Their playoff performance wasn't an anomaly, but it was the standard which was seen time and time again during the regular season.

The team was impressive all year, and that's why Bichette isn't the only one on the All-MLB teams. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was honored as well.

Standout Blue Jays in 2025

It was a shame that Bichette wasn't able to finish the year as he was sidelined with a knee injury in early September, but that didn't mean he didn't make a lasting impact. He was on track to cross 100-RBI on the season easily. Instead, he finished with 94 to complement a .311 batting average, .483 slugging percentage, and an .840 OPS.

Vladdy wasn't named to a first team selection; rather, he is a member of the second team, and that wasn't the only award he received this evening. Guerrero Jr. also took home the Entertainer of the Year. When he hit, he hit well, and he was also known to do so with flair, to say the least.

By the end of the year, he finished at the top of baseball (at his position) in nearly every aspect.

96 Runs (first)

172 Hits (first)

34 Doubles (first)

23 Home Runs (fifth)

84 RBI (third)

81 Drawn Walks (first)

94 Strikeouts (first)

.292 Batting Average (first)

.381 On-Base Percentage (first)

.467 Slugging Percentage (first)

.848 OPS (first)

The third member of the monstrous offensive trio was designated hitter George Springer who wasn't named to the All-MLB teams, but did take home a Silver Slugger for his efforts this year. Without any of these guys, as well as the rest of the lineup, the year would have looked very different for the Blue Jays.

2025 is officially over and now the Blue Jays have a massive chip on their shoulder going into 2026. Everybody underestimated them this season, but now baseball knows what this roster is capable of and has been officially put on notice.

