Blue Jays Surprisingly Named Potential Suitor for This Overseas Player

If there is one word that comes to mind when thinking about how the Toronto Blue Jays have been acting this offseason it should be aggressive. The ballclub has bolstered its entire pitching staff with strikeout machine Dylan Cease and top reliever Tyler Rogers, amongst other elite arms.

However, the organization has been clear that their work isn't done yet. They are heavily pursuing their homegrown hero Bo Bichette, as well as all-around offensive weapon Alex Bregman, and 2x Silver Slugger Award winner Kyle Tucker.

With those three top free agents more than just "on their radar," it seems puzzling that they are linked to Kazuma Okamoto. While Okamoto has been exceptional swinging a bat overseas with a .322 batting average in 2025, he has yet to see a pitch from an MLB pitcher, making his performance for 2026 questionable.

It seems easy to argue that Okamoto could rotate into the outfield where he has also spent significant time, but that is already a log jammed position with George Springer, Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger and potentially Tucker.

Best Fits for Toronto

Okamoto doesn't necessarily make sense for the Blue Jays. He has been an infielder most of his career, suiting up between first and third, two positions that the Jays seem locked down. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be their guy unless tragedy were to strike and Ernie Clement just had a breakout year capped off with records broken in the playoffs.

Seemingly the answers that the Jays are looking for are already on their 2026 roster. Clement is more than ready to have a breakout season as he continues to get better and better in his young career.

It also seems crucial that they secure Bichette, who led the team with a .311 batting average and was on track to post a 20+ home run and 100+ RBI season before his knee injury that forced him out for the rest of the season.

If the Blue Jays acquire Tucker, it will make them easily the toughest field in baseball, and if the Jays really want to get a third baseman, Bregman should be the guy, and Clement could play either short or second base.

We know management isn't scared to spend money right now as their payroll for 2026 currently only trails the Dodgers. So, if they want to get back to the World Series they should put up the dough for a proven bat.

There probably isn't a player on the planet that doesn't want to be a part of the Blue Jays organization right now as they have a massive chip on their shoulders to take down the reigning world champions. But remember this roster got them there and maybe they shouldn't try to change too much.

