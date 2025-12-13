Breaking Down Blue Jays' Newest Reliever Acquired From Detroit Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays' organization has been very clear on what they are working to improve on this offseason for 2026, their pitching. They have bolstered their starting rotation with multiple additions including strikeout machine Dylan Cease and are now adding depth to their bullpen.

Their latest addition is from another American League team, the Detroit Tigers, who they almost ended up playing in the ALCS. Chase Lee wasn't their most utilized reliever by any means as he made 32 appearances during the regular season but this was his debut year to the Majors.

However, this is a low-risk reliever that came at a bargain price as the Blue Jays gave up a minor league lefty, Johan Simon, who has yet to make it out of Double-A, to acquire Lee.

A Look at Chase Lee

Lee is only 27-years-old and was drafted back in 2021 by the Texas Rangers but was dealt for the first time in his career at the trade deadline in 2024. Now, he is getting his turn to shine for the Blue Jays after pitching 37 innings for the Tigers.

In his time with Detroit he went 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA and if he had finished as well as he started then he would probably be staying with the Tigers. But his opening months showed the potential that he has as a high upside arm.

In his first 11 games he posted a 1.64 ERA while holding hitters to a .177 batting average to complement a WHIP of 1.07.

The historic demise of the Tigers in the second half of the season affected everyone and that included Lee, who was still trying to find his footing in the Majors which is why his ERA climbed by the end of the year.

Anytime an organization can add a reliever who appears to have a high ceiling it is an incredibly smart decision to lock them down. This was a good move for the Blue Jays as they continue to try to make sure their biggest weakness last season is as strong as it can be before opening day.

What is the Next Priority for the Jays?

It won't be surprising to see the Blue Jays add another relief pitcher or two in the coming months. In fact, Toronto did just that by agreeing to a deal with another reliever, Tyler Rogers, on Friday evening. But the biggest move for the organization will likely come with a potential signing for the lineup, which could include retaining Bo Bichette or signing the market's top free agent, Kyle Tucker.

