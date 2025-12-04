Blue Jays Pushing for Kyle Tucker as Star Free Agent Visits Dunedin Facility

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason more hungry than ever before after coming within two outs of their first World Series title in more than three decades before a gut-wrenching defeat.

For general manager Ross Atkins and the entire front office, the focus this winter is getting back there and finishing the job, and putting the team in the best place to do it. Toronto has never been afraid to throw money around, and they showed that with a massive seven-year, $210 million deal for Dylan Cease already to shore up the rotation.

Atkins might have his sights set even higher though, and the Blue Jays have been linked since the World Series defeat to the top free agent on the market in Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Now though, the noise connecting Toronto and Tucker is very real. It was reported on Wednesday night first by baseball insider Robert Murray that the slugger was spotted this week visiting the organization's spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Tucker Spotted Visiting Blue Jays in Dunedin This Week

Apr 3, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Though Tucker making a visit is not necessarily indicative of him being close to choosing Toronto, it is extremely notable in the fact that it confirms the interest from the Blue Jays side of things is very real.

In all likelihood, Toronto knows it cannot keep franchise icon Bo Bichette and sign Tucker, so they will have to make a choice between the two. If Bichette's market has gotten past the place they are comfortable already, perhaps that choice has already been made.

Even if they are able to actually land Tucker, the Blue Jays are going to have their work cut out for them in terms of shaking things up in the outfield and actually fitting the 28-year-old into their lineup and defensive alignment.

The chance to bring a legitimate, established superstar free agent to Toronto though -- the kind they have narrowly missed on so many times over the years -- is enticing enough to make it work.

Tucker Would Instantly Give Blue Jays Massive Boost

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tucker might not be in the same tier of guys Toronto has missed out on like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, but he is certainly right in that next tier of stars capable of changing any lineup he steps into.

He cooled off down the stretch for Chicago in 2025 after injuries plagued his summer, but with a 4.6 bWAR across 136 games and a slash line of .266/.377/.464 on the season after putting up MVP numbers in the first half, his talent is clear.

Tucker is going to sign a deal that approaches or exceeds $400 million, but the Blue Jays must not let this scare them off if they are really serious about competing with the team who just broke their hearts in the World Series.

Needless to say, there's still work to do in order to get this thing over the finish line, however it's become clear the interest from Toronto in Tucker is real. Now, it also is obvious that the interest is mutual.

