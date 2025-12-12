The Toronto Blue Jays have been widely expected to pursue either Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette this offseason. Most insiders have framed it as an either-or decision. But ESPN's Jeff Passan just changed the conversation entirely, suggesting the Blue Jays could actually land both stars.

Jeff Passan Says Blue Jays Would Be AL Favorites With Both Stars

Jeff Passan made waves during his appearance on MLB Tonight on ESPN on December 10, suggesting the Blue Jays have a real shot at landing both Tucker and Bichette this offseason.

"I think there is definitely a chance the Blue Jays could land Tucker and Bichette and would make them without doubt the favorites to win the the AL," Passan said on the show.

Toronto has already shown they mean business this winter. The team signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal and added KBO MVP Cody Ponce on a three-year, $30 million contract. Those moves set the stage for what could be an even bigger splash.

Tucker is the top free agent available and is projected to land a deal in the neighborhood of $400 million over 10-11 years. Bichette, meanwhile, is a 27-year-old shortstop coming off a career year where he hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs. He's made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto.

Passan's assessment carries weight. He wrote in an ESPN article on December 11 that rival executives consider the Blue Jays the favorites to land Tucker. Passan also referred to the possibility of Toronto landing both as a "Tucker-Bichette daily double," noting the team is spending like the Yankees and Red Sox used to.

Blue Jays Eyeing Big Moves After Quiet Winter Meetings

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays didn't make a significant move during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, while other contenders acted quickly. The Dodgers signed closer Edwin Diaz, the Orioles landed Pete Alonso, and the Phillies brought back Kyle Schwarber.

But Toronto's silence doesn't mean they're inactive. Making the financial piece work is complicated but not impossible. The team's payroll already sits around $275 million after recent signings, and they're expected to surpass the second luxury tax threshold at $284 million regardless. If they're already paying those penalties, adding both players becomes more feasible from a cost perspective.

Tucker visited the Blue Jays' Dunedin spring training facility on December 3, confirming mutual interest between the sides. Bichette received a qualifying offer from Toronto in November and has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with the organization.

The roster construction creates complications if both sign. Most analysts view this as an either-or scenario given the positional overlap and the emergence of players like Addison Barger. But Passan's comments suggest the possibility shouldn't be dismissed entirely, especially given Toronto's demonstrated willingness to spend.

The team has roughly $84-87 million coming off the books after 2026, providing some long-term flexibility. Tucker's market includes the Dodgers, Yankees, and Giants, while Bichette has drawn interest from the Red Sox if he doesn't return to Toronto.

After missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in recent years, the Blue Jays are positioning themselves as legitimate contenders for baseball's biggest names. Landing both Tucker and Bichette would instantly make them the team to beat in the American League.

