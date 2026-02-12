What Eric Lauer Arbitration Result Means Moving Forward for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially reported to spring training in pursuit of another World Series appearance. Last season was memorable for the Blue Jays and their fans, having gotten to the dance for the first time since 1993, the franchise's second World Series title win.

On the backs of superstars, other players deserve their flowers, none more than starting pitcher/relief pitcher Eric Lauer. Throughout 2025, Lauer pitched in 104.2 innings across 28 games, 15 started, and two finished. He earned a career-high 2.2 WAR and pitched to a 3.18 ERA.

When Toronto made the playoffs, Lauer's production didn't stop; it improved. Posting a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings and finishing two games for the franchise, Lauer was crucial to the success of the Blue Jays. However, when the arbitration hearing came along, the third party saw things a little differently.

Lauer Loses Arbitration Hearing

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer (56) throws in the World Series. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays won the arbitration hearing over Lauer, meaning he'll earn $4.4 million instead of his ask of $5.75 million. He is getting a salary increase from last season, but did have an argument to be had in potentially winning the case.

Lauer pitched in the fourth-most innings for Toronto last season, behind Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassit, and Jose Berrios. Having one of the better ERAs on the roster and a WHIP of 1.108, which also ranked fourth among qualified pitchers, Lauer must settle for the $4.4 million.

Arbitration has a weird way of feeling like there is no true winner at the end of the day. Sure, the Blue Jays won the deal with the amount of money they wanted to pay, but it underlyingly shows Lauer that they see him as a tad less valuable than what he originally thought he would be.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer (56) throws a pitch in Toronto | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Sometimes players don't think much about winning or losing an arbitration battle, because it's not free agency. Techincally the franchise still has control over your services, and regardless of what you'll be paid, the goal is still the same.

For Lauer, who becomes a free agent in 2027, this season is just another chance for him to go out on the mound and showcase his value as a utility pitcher. In today's game, guys who can start games and come out of the bullpen and find success are extremely valuable.

If Lauer can build off his 2025 season in 2026, it would not only increase the chances of him getting paid in free agency, but it also could be a way of showing the arbitrators that they gave Toronto a steal on what he potentially could be worth.

