Blue Jays May Look to Trade Resurgent Fan Favorite Pitcher Before Season

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the offseason hungry to make some big moves following their first taste at glory in over three decades, coming within two outs of a World Series title.

With it now being proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that championships can potentially be won north of the border, making Toronto an extremely attractive free agent destination. After flirting with some of the top names on the market though, most of the upgrades have come to the pitching staff.

The Blue Jays committed hundreds of millions to the rotation between Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and retaining Shane Bieber, giving them one of the deeper staffs in baseball. Should they decide they have weaknesses elsewhere though, a trade could make the most sense.

While going into the winter it seemed José Berríos was the most likely candidate, his contract makes that virtually impossible. Instead, Toronto could look to move on from a more valuable commodity in veteran left-hander Eric Lauer, who will have no shortage of suitors.

Blue Jays Potential Eric Lauer Trade Could Make Sense

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent Bleacher Report article from Tim Kelly this week, he named Lauer as a potential deal which could make sense ahead of spring training, and purely from a perspective of not having enough starts to go around, the logic is sound.

Kelly points out that Lauer's value -- aided by a very affordable salary of roughly $5 million depending on the results of arbitration -- makes him able to fetch potentially a legitimate prospect return, or perhaps potentially even a bat to help the lineup.

While Toronto certainly could pull of a deal and find a team with interest in the 30-year-old, the question becomes whether or not they should after a solid season from the versatile southpaw in a righty-heavy staff.

Blue Jays May Get More Value From Keeping Lauer Instead of Trade

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Arriving to Toronto via the KBO, Lauer had an excellent return season to Major League Baseball working as a swingman. In 28 appearances (15 starts) for the Blue Jays, the lefty had a 3.18 ERA and 1.108 WHIP with a 9-2 record to post a 2.2 bWAR over 104.2 innings pitched.

These are not All-Star numbers, but in a rotation which is composed of all right-handers, having Lauer as an option both out of the bullpen and as a starter could be something Toronto sees as valuable enough to hold onto.

It's a fascinating decision because the Blue Jays do have a surplus of starters, but Lauer is likely just one spring ailment away from taking a spot right back in the rotation, or potentially working at the back-end of a six-man staff as well.

With pitchers and catchers reporting this week, it will be decision time for Toronto as to how they are going to compose their roster, and who is going to be starting games for them. Lauer has value both in being kept and the trade market, and it's up to general manager Ross Atkins to make the right call.

