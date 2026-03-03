What Josh Kasevich's Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Role

The Toronto Blue Jays enter spring training with a lot of new faces and heightened excitement following a tremendous 2025 season. There is no doubt this roster is filled to the brim with talent, but that doesn't mean there aren't exciting prospects to keep an eye on.

Josh Kasevich has been turning heads this spring. The 25-year-old infielder was listed as the No. 13 prospect in the Blue Jays' organization and has been impressive thus far. Kasevich was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft. He has quietly built momentum with his playing time.

Kasevich Could Get Call Up in 2026

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Josh Kasevich throws the ball for an out. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It's highly unlikely that Kasevich will make the Opening Day roster, but given his play recently, he has put himself in a position to be an early call-up when injuries occur. In seven games, Kasevich is slashing .462/.533/.692 with six total hits.

He hit a towering 415-foot home run in his second game of the spring and has made do with his opportunities. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com writes about Kasevich, "The Blue Jays view Kasevich as a rock-solid defender and love his intangibles. You'll hear the words machine and robot around Kasevich, which are high praise...He's an organizational favorite."

In 2024, Kasevich hit .296 and spent time in Double-A and Triple-A. However, a stress reaction in his lower back stymied his 2025 season, but it appears he has put his injuries behind him.

Can Kasevich Carve Out a Role in a Crowded Infield?

Kasevich applies a tag on Braiden Ward. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Despite losing Bo Bichette, Toronto has a strong infield starting with Andrés Gímenéz and Ernie Clement up the middle. The duo is one of the best defensive pairings in baseball and are capable of Gold Glove seasons. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first and Kazuma Okamoto at third, the Blue Jays have a crowded infield.

However, injuries are inevitable, and Kasevich's strong defense could stand out. In Double-A ball, he has played the majority of his innings at shortstop, where he posted a fielding percentage above .970. If Kasevich continues to progress nicely in the minor leagues, there is definitely a scenario where he gets his shot in the big leagues in 2026.

An important development in his game is the power. Kasevich will continue to work on elevating his swing path while staying true to his contact skills. Again, the chances of making the opening day roster are unlikely, but the Blue Jays see a viable future in Kasevich.

He is certainly a name to monitor this season, and if things break his way, Kasevich could make a significant impact this season.