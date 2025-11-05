Inside The Blue Jays

How Springer Measures Up With Silver Slugger Finalists as He Looks to Make History

The Toronto Blue Jays star is looking to add his name to the history book again.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays have quite a few player's up for personal accolades this offseason.

It should come as no surprise how many players are up for the Silver Slugger Award, as their offense was arguably the best in baseball throughout 2025 which led them to their first World Series appearance since 1993.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette are up for awards at their positions. But designated hitter/outfielder George Springer is looking to make history by becoming the second player to ever win two Silver Slugger Awards in a single year across different positions.

Springer has already been named a Silver Slugger twice in his lucrative career, but this would be his first since 2019 and since joining the Blue Jays. If he were to win at both positions, he would join J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox in 2018 as the only MLB players to win two at different positions.

Springer vs. Díaz vs. Rooker

Springer dropping his bat in a white jersey after hitting a three-run homer in Toronto against the Mariner
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

At designated hitter, there are two other finalists he is up against: Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays and Brent Rooker of the Athletics. At first glance, it would be unfathomable for him to not take home the Silver Slugger at the designated hitter spot.

Despite getting significantly less at-bats than both Diaz and Rooker, he recorded more runs, homers, walks drawn and a significantly better slash line. On paper, this should be a no-brainer.

Springer

Díaz

Rooker

At-Bats

498

583

626

Runs

106

79

92

Total Hits

154

175

164

Doubles

27

29

40

Triples

1

1

3

Home Runs

32

25

30

RBI

84

83

89

Walks Drawn

69

57

65

Strikeouts

111

92

155

Batting Average

.309

.300

.262

On-Base Percentage

.399

.362

.335

Slugging Percentage

.560

.482

.479

OPS

.959

.848

.814

Springer vs. Outfield Nominees

Springer yelling in a white jersey at Rogers Centre after hitting a three-run home
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The outfield is figured a little different since it isn't broken up by each individual position. Because of that, there are six finalists with three taking home the honor. The at-bats is something to look at again, as Springer goes up against some of the best in the business.

It would feel almost scandalous if Aaron Judge didn't earn his fifth Silver Slugger after the year he had, but the other two spots are up for grabs. Cody Bellinger and Byron Buxton didn't have quite the seasons that Riley Greene, Julio Rodríguez or Springer had, which could eliminate those two and bring things down to three finalists for just two awards.

When look at the stats, Springer has over 100 less at-bats. But he is the only one with an OPS over .900 between the three to complement his .560 slugging percentage. Despite less times swinging a bat, he drew more walks, matched Rodriguez for runs scored and had a comparable amount of hits and longballs.

Greene

Judge

Bellinger

Rodríguez

Buxton

Springer

At-Bats

600

541

588

652

488

498

Runs

84

137

89

106

97

106

Total Hits

155

179

160

174

129

154

Doubles

33

30

25

31

21

27

Triples

1

2

5

4

7

1

Home Runs

36

53

29

32

35

32

RBI

111

114

98

95

83

84

Walks Drawn

46

124

57

44

41

69

Strikeouts

201

160

90

152

148

111

Batting Average

.258

.331

.272

.267

.264

.309

On-Base %

.313

.457

.334

.324

.327

.399

Slugging %

.493

.688

.480

.474

.551

.560

OPS

.806

1.145

.814

.798

.878

.959

Springer could ultimately take home both Sliver Slugger Awards for his all-around performance if his 498 at-bats compared to the 600-plus the others have is taken into consideration.

The AL winners will be announced on Friday, and there is a good chance Springer etches himself in the MLB history books.

More Blue Jays News

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News