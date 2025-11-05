How Springer Measures Up With Silver Slugger Finalists as He Looks to Make History
The Toronto Blue Jays have quite a few player's up for personal accolades this offseason.
It should come as no surprise how many players are up for the Silver Slugger Award, as their offense was arguably the best in baseball throughout 2025 which led them to their first World Series appearance since 1993.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette are up for awards at their positions. But designated hitter/outfielder George Springer is looking to make history by becoming the second player to ever win two Silver Slugger Awards in a single year across different positions.
Springer has already been named a Silver Slugger twice in his lucrative career, but this would be his first since 2019 and since joining the Blue Jays. If he were to win at both positions, he would join J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox in 2018 as the only MLB players to win two at different positions.
Springer vs. Díaz vs. Rooker
At designated hitter, there are two other finalists he is up against: Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays and Brent Rooker of the Athletics. At first glance, it would be unfathomable for him to not take home the Silver Slugger at the designated hitter spot.
Despite getting significantly less at-bats than both Diaz and Rooker, he recorded more runs, homers, walks drawn and a significantly better slash line. On paper, this should be a no-brainer.
Springer
Díaz
Rooker
At-Bats
498
583
626
Runs
106
79
92
Total Hits
154
175
164
Doubles
27
29
40
Triples
1
1
3
Home Runs
32
25
30
RBI
84
83
89
Walks Drawn
69
57
65
Strikeouts
111
92
155
Batting Average
.309
.300
.262
On-Base Percentage
.399
.362
.335
Slugging Percentage
.560
.482
.479
OPS
.959
.848
.814
Springer vs. Outfield Nominees
The outfield is figured a little different since it isn't broken up by each individual position. Because of that, there are six finalists with three taking home the honor. The at-bats is something to look at again, as Springer goes up against some of the best in the business.
It would feel almost scandalous if Aaron Judge didn't earn his fifth Silver Slugger after the year he had, but the other two spots are up for grabs. Cody Bellinger and Byron Buxton didn't have quite the seasons that Riley Greene, Julio Rodríguez or Springer had, which could eliminate those two and bring things down to three finalists for just two awards.
When look at the stats, Springer has over 100 less at-bats. But he is the only one with an OPS over .900 between the three to complement his .560 slugging percentage. Despite less times swinging a bat, he drew more walks, matched Rodriguez for runs scored and had a comparable amount of hits and longballs.
Greene
Judge
Bellinger
Rodríguez
Buxton
Springer
At-Bats
600
541
588
652
488
498
Runs
84
137
89
106
97
106
Total Hits
155
179
160
174
129
154
Doubles
33
30
25
31
21
27
Triples
1
2
5
4
7
1
Home Runs
36
53
29
32
35
32
RBI
111
114
98
95
83
84
Walks Drawn
46
124
57
44
41
69
Strikeouts
201
160
90
152
148
111
Batting Average
.258
.331
.272
.267
.264
.309
On-Base %
.313
.457
.334
.324
.327
.399
Slugging %
.493
.688
.480
.474
.551
.560
OPS
.806
1.145
.814
.798
.878
.959
Springer could ultimately take home both Sliver Slugger Awards for his all-around performance if his 498 at-bats compared to the 600-plus the others have is taken into consideration.
The AL winners will be announced on Friday, and there is a good chance Springer etches himself in the MLB history books.