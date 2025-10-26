Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto Make Postseason History in Blue Jays Loss
The World Series has been an intriguing one so far, with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers taking a game each in rather different ways.
Game one was an offensive outburst from the Blue Jays, and game two was a pitching masterclass by the Dodgers. Unfortunately for Toronto, they had a good starting pitching performance as well, but were unable to capitalize because the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto would not let off the gas.
Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays did quite well given the lineup he was going against, and despite a few home runs given up at the end of his stint, he had an overall quality pitching performance. With that said, things just got out of hand as the Dodgers won, 5-1, and the Blue Jays struggled to connect at the plate.
Between Gausman and Yamamoto, there was an MLB postseason record that was set as the two combined to make history. Despite Toronto ending up with a loss, they can at least feel good about how their starting pitching performed through the first two matchups.
What Postseason Record Was Set by Gausman and Yamamoto?
Game two of the World Series made it quite clear just how impressive these two teams' starting rotations are, especially at the top. In this game, they both made postseason history by being the first pair of opposing starters to retire 14 consecutive batters each during a matchup.
Yamamoto has already showcased how outstanding he can be in the World Series last year, as against the New York Yankees in 2024, he went 6.1 innings, allowing only a single earned run. With a career 2.47 postseason ERA so far, it was going to be difficult for Toronto to be able to keep up in most circumstances.
Gausman has a long postseason history, pitching 50.1 innings to this point when the lights are brightest. He has been a bit more hit or miss comparatively, with a 3.75 ERA to his name so far. However, this postseason he has been absolutely outstanding, with only seven earned runs across 24.2 innings of work.
Both pitchers have showcased exceptional pitching prowess this season, and there is the possibility that they could pitch against each other again later in this series if it ends up going long. Ultimately, though, the series now turns to the next starters up as they look to perform in a similar manner to those before them.