This Key Area Could Become Major Problem for Blue Jays in 2026

With pitchers and catchers starting to report around baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays will be hoping to defend the American League pennant in 2026. However, there is a reason to be concerned for the franchise.

The 2025 campaign was a fantastic one for the Blue Jays. This was a team that exceeded expectations in a significant way and nearly won the World Series. With a strong financial backing, Toronto has been very aggressive in trying to improve this winter, but it wasn’t a perfect offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Despite making numerous big signings and improving in certain areas, the team might have overlooked what was a strength last year, and that could be a mistake. All of a sudden, the lineup has become potentially an issue for the team, and that is pretty shocking considering how good the unit was last season.

While by no means is this a poor lineup as currently constructed, it doesn’t have as much firepower as it did last season. For a team that is expected to be the team to beat in the AL, there are justifiable reasons to be concerned.

Offensive Production Could Become a Concern

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This winter, the clear focus for the team was to improve the starting rotation. This was an area of need for the team, and it was important that they addressed it, but it might have come at the expense of another area of the team.

While the team added some good pitchers, they did see their star slugger, Bo Bichette, leave in free agency. Furthermore, they also missed out on the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, who the team seemed high on. Having another star alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was certainly something that the Blue Jays want, but currently they are without one.

Replacing the production of Bichette is going to have to be Kazuma Okamoto. The Japanese star has a lot of potential, but he is unproven in the majors so far. Furthermore, another injury to outfielder Anthony Santander is going to create a massive problem for the team.

Toronto was undoubtedly hoping for a bounce-back campaign from Santander, but he is going to be missing an extended period of time due to surgery. Now, this is a lineup that all of a sudden has a couple of question marks and doesn’t look nearly as strong as it did last year. While there is still talent, adding some help might be needed for the Blue Jays.

More Toronto Blue Jays News: