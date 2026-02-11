New Blue Jays' Slugger Will Be Key Player to Watch in Spring Training

With pitchers and catchers starting to report, the 2026 campaign is right around the corner for the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite a good offseason, there are some warranted concerns for the reigning American League champions.

Following a fantastic season in 2025, the Blue Jays came into this winter looking to be aggressive and make improvements. Making the starting rotation better was clearly one of them, and they started out with a splash signing of Dylan Cease. Furthermore, they added an intriguing depth piece in Cody Ponce to help round things out.

However, while the team did improve the rotation, they missed and lost out on some key sluggers in free agency. Toronto made a serious run at the top prize in free agency, Kyle Tucker, but ultimately came up short with him going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Furthermore, following the signing of a Japanese star prior, it felt like a reunion with Bo Bichette was never going to happen.

Now, the pressure will be on the offense to replicate what they were able to accomplish last year with perhaps not as much talent. Even though they didn’t do much in free agency for the lineup, one player that they did add will be key.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently wrote about Kazuma Okamoto as a key player to watch for the team this spring.

Toronto Needs Okamoto to be Great

Following a really strong career in Nippon Professional Baseball, Okamoto will be attempting to make the jump to the majors. Expectations are going to be high for the slugger, and he figures to be the starting third baseman for the Blue Jays right off the bat.

Okamoto is undoubtedly a talented slugger with multiple years over 30 home runs and a strong on-base percentage to go along with his power. Due to the departure of Bichette and the recent injury to Anthony Santander, the offensive firepower for Toronto is all of a sudden lacking a bit.

Okamoto has the potential to help solve that problem, but there is some risk as well, with him never playing in the majors. Overall, he will certainly be a player to watch during spring training as well as early in the season. With the Blue Jays counting on him to be an impact slugger, he will hopefully be able to get off to a strong start in the majors and help replace the production of Bichette.

