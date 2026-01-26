Reinforcing Final Key Position Should Be Blue Jays Goal Before Spring Training

With the offseason continuing on for the Toronto Blue Jays, they have undoubtedly been one of the winners so far this winter. However, the franchise could still seek improvements.

It has been a busy offseason thus far for the reigning American League champions. The Blue Jays appear to be a team on the rise following a great campaign in 2025. Toronto has some elite talent on the team from last season coming back, and they were also able to get aggressive and help a couple of areas of need.

As shown by the team acquiring Shane Bieber at the trade deadline, improving the rotation was a goal last summer, and that continued this winter as well. Two of the most significant additions for the team were adding starters Cody Ponce and Dylan Cease. While Cease will be potentially the ace of the staff, Ponce will provide some valuable depth for the unit.

While the starting rotation received a nice jolt of talent, the Blue Jays also made a significant splash for the bullpen by bringing in Tyler Rogers. The right-hander is one of the best relief pitchers in baseball and will undoubtedly help the team in high-leverage situations. However, adding another arm to the unit could make sense for the team.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some areas to improve that should be on the wish list of the Blue Jays. One of which was to add another arm to the bullpen.

Can Never Have Too Many Bullpen Arms

While the addition of Rogers is a major move to help the team in high-leverage situations, there is no such thing as having too many good arms in the bullpen. This is a unit that was also an area that the team sought some upgrades for over the summer, and they had plenty of concerns with their closer, Jeff Hoffman.

The veteran right-hander blew a lot of saves during the regular season, and coming into the playoffs, it was hard to trust him. However, he performed well in the postseason and was one of the top pitchers for the unit.

Even though most of the top relief pitchers are off the board in free agency, adding another pitcher that perhaps has the ability and upside to be in a high-leverage role would be nice. Due to the team currently having some strong options in the rotation, one of those pitchers very well could move to help the bullpen as well.

With winning in October being the top goal for the team, Toronto will at some point have to upgrade the bullpen. Hopefully, Hoffman can have a strong year and regain some trust, but they will undoubtedly have to seek upgrades eventually.

