Max Scherzer's Daughter's Wish in Heartwarming Letter to Blue Jays Came True

Back in December, while the offseason was still playing out, an 8-year-old wrote a letter to the Toronto Blue Jays. She wasn't a beat reporter. She was Max Scherzer's daughter, and she had one simple request.

The letter surfaced on Instagram through Scherzer's wife's account. She shared that their daughter, Brooke, had written the note, sealed it in an envelope, and asked the family to mail it to the Blue Jays. Whether it ever made it to Toronto, nobody knows. But Brooke signed it as "Max Scherzer's daughter," and the wish inside was hard to miss.

In the letter, dated December 15, 2025, Brooke opened by telling the Blue Jays she was sorry they didn't win the World Series. Then came the part that got everyone talking: she hoped her dad would be back on the team. She also mentioned how much the whole family loved spending time in Toronto, visiting the aquarium, the CN Tower, and of course, Rogers Centre.

Her letter read:

"Dear Blue Jays, I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, see and tower [CN Tower] and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season. Love, Max Scherzer’s daughter"

Max Scherzer Re-Signs With Blue Jays for the 2026 Season

Max Scherzer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Brooke got her wish. The Blue Jays re-signed Scherzer on a one-year deal worth $3 million in base salary with up to $10 million in performance incentives, first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post and confirmed by Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Scherzer, now 41, went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 regular season starts in 2025. The postseason was a different story. He posted a 3.77 ERA across three starts, including 4.1 innings of one-run ball in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers. He left with a 3-1 lead. Toronto eventually lost 5-4 in 11 innings.

The Blue Jays head into 2026 with a rotation that includes Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage among the key pieces. Scherzer likely slots into a depth role early, with his impact expected to grow as the season gets deeper.

This isn't just about innings, though. Manager John Schneider has often called Scherzer one of the best competitors he's ever managed, and the veteran's presence around younger arms like Yesavage has real value that doesn't show up in an ERA.

Brooke's letter ended with her saying she was looking forward to coming back next season. With her dad locked into an incentive-heavy contract for Season 19, the whole Scherzer family will be back at Rogers Centre. Now the Blue Jays just need to finish what they started in 2025.