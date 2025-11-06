MLB Insider Predicts Intriguing Offseason Blueprint for Blue Jays This Winter
The Toronto Blue Jays had one of their best seasons in franchise history this past season, and despite it ending in a World Series loss, there is a lot to build off of heading into 2026.
Despite the starting pitching rotation likely being overhauled a bit with multiple free agents set to hit the market, they have room to continue to add via free agency, especially considering some contracts will be coming off the books.
With that said, they also have work to do to retain some of their key pieces as well, most notably, Bo Bichette, who could draw a pretty hefty contract given his prior production. Which direction they will end up going in is where things get intriguing, as media and reporters have mostly just been speculating on everything for the time being until they start to make some official moves.
Recently, ESPN released their offseason intel piece, with multiple of their reporters going over what they have heard so far as free agency nears its beginning. In it, there was an intriguing note regarding the Blue Jays and a potential plan forming of sorts.
What Did ESPN Predict About Toronto's Upcoming Offseason Plans?
In the piece from ESPN, Jorge Castillo discussed what should be expected from the Blue Jays this offseason following their World Series appearance, stating the following:
"Starting pitching and the bullpen figure to reside near the top of their list of priorities this winter, but the first matter to address is Bo Bichette's future. Bichette is a homegrown star coming off a timely bounce-back regular season before battling through a knee sprain to go 8-for-23 with a .923 OPS in the World Series. His defensive metrics plunged at shortstop this season, perhaps enough for teams to consider him for second or third base."
"Toronto already has about $850 million in future commitments. Adding a nine-figure deal for Bichette would spike their projected 2026 payroll close to $200 million with holes to fill in their pitching staff. But the Blue Jays, after again dabbling in luxury tax territory in 2025, have the money."
Toronto had the opportunity to see Bichette get some reps this postseason at second base for the first time in his career, and he looked to be pretty productive there. Whether or not he returns is another question, and it will fully depend on how many teams end up getting into a bidding war for his services. As for the bullpen and rotation, there is definitely a need for both with the current group, and both should be a focus in the early stages of the winter.