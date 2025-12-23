MLB Insider Rightfully Lists Blue Jays Skipper As Top Awardless Manager in 2025

One MLB insider (Anthony Castrovince) just came out with his All-MLB Awardless team and while most of them are up for debate on if they were snubbed or not this year there is one listed that is not up for debate, Toronto Blue Jays' manager John Schneider.

For example, there are players like Michael Busch for the Cubs listed who were exceptional and ranked near the top of nearly every stat category, but failed to receive any sort of accolade to reflect what he did at the plate this year. But one can easily argue why others won over him. This is not the case for Schneider.

This isn't a knock on Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt who won the AL Manager of the Year award. Vogt led the Guardians to a historic comeback to take the division title (a division they won last year). It is also hard to forget the second-half demise that the Detroit Tigers had, which led to what the Guardians and Vogt accomplished.

While what Vogt did was impressive and deserved some recognition, what Schneider did was even better.

The Blue Jays had a 20-game swing in only one offseason, going from last in the AL East to first an almost unfathomable turnaround. If a critic didn't follow this ballclub closely, it would be assumed they had a significantly different roster. They did not.

The same group of guys that finished dead last in the division just one season ago led them to the best year the organization has seen in over 30 years. The only recognizable name from the playoffs that wasn't a member of the 2024 team was their No.9 hitter Andrés Giménez.

2024 Compared to 2025

If there is one thing that doesn't lie in any sport it is stats and the Jays improvements in one calendar year have plenty to say.

2024 2025 Record 74-88 94-68 Division Ranking Last First Playoffs N/A Lost World Series (4-3) Runs Scored 671 798 Total Hits 1306 1461 Doubles 280 294 Triples 26 13 Home Runs 156 191 RBI 640 771 Drawn Walks 510 520 Strikeouts 1233 1099 Batting Average .241 .265 On-Base Percentage .313 .333 Slugging Percentage .389 .427 OPS .703 .761

Not only did the Blue Jays take their division it is important to note that they were in arguably the toughest in baseball and definitely the AL. There were only three teams in the AL in 2025 who had 90+ wins on the season both were in the AL East (and the other was not the Guardians).

The Blue Jays offense was dominant in Game 1 😤 pic.twitter.com/JrDWq0WqgS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2025

It is truly impossible to comprehend that Schneider did not take home this honor as a manager but he is after one thing a world championship and it is a near guarantee they have a massive chip on their shoulders going into 2026.

This could ultimately be a totally different conversation at this time next year and nothing Schneider did for the ballclub has been diminished, despite not taking home this honor.