Newest Blue Jays Outfielder ‘Extremely Happy’ with Trade to Toronto

The Houston Astros needed a left-handed hitting outfielder, and the Toronto Blue Jays were looking for right field help.

So, the Blue Jays traded back to Houston outfielder Joey Loperfido, who came to Toronto in 2023 in a trade for pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. In came Jesús Sánchez, a right-handed hitting outfielder that was dealt to Houston last July by Maimi for the Astros’ attempt at a stretch drive to a playoff berth that fell short.

It’s a swap that should create flexibility for both teams. The Astros desired a left-handed bat with power to balance out a lineup that became extremely right-handed last season. Sánchez brings versatility to the Blue Jays, as the left-handed hitter can play all three outfield positions, though he’s primarily a right fielder. With Cam Smith pegged to be Houston’s right fielder, Sánchez figured to play less with Houston.

So, now what?

Jesús Sánchez Arrives in Dunedin

Jesus Sanchez’s reaction to being traded to Toronto:



“I know the team is a competitive team, it's a team that has always been giving their best. So, when I found out I felt extremely happy.”



Sanchez heard rumours the Blue Jays had interest in him when he was with the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/EpBCmetjUX — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 14, 2026

Sánchez arrived in Dunedin and had his first workout with Toronto on Saturday. The Dominican Republic native has known Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero since the pair were kids. Turns on Saturday was Guerrero’s first day in camp, so his arrival was well-timed. He’s also been keeping his eyes on Toronto from afar.

“I know the team is a competitive team, it's a team that has always been giving their best. So, when I found out I felt extremely happy,” he said through an interpreter during a group interview with Blue Jays media.

Sánchez is coming off 2025 season in which he slashed .237/.304/.395 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. But his splits pre-trade and post-trade were stark:

Pre-trade: .256/.320/.420 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI.

Post-trade: .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

He broke in with the Marlins in 2020, and his career slash is eerily close to his 2025 slash — .239/.307/.420 with 73 home runs and 238 RBI. He has been consistent power, as he’s hit at least 13 home runs in each of his five full MLB seasons, including a career-high 18 in 2024.

With Anthony Santander now out for the bulk of the 2026 season, Sánchez likely slides into a primary right field role alongside Daulton Varsho in center field. Davis Schneider was the primary left fielder last season and is back. But the group has plenty of depth with Nathan Lukes, George Springer and Myles Straw.

