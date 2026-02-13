Blue Jays Trade Away Fan Favorite Outfielder to Astros for Intriguing Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays are shaking up their outfield with a significant trade on Friday morning during the first week of spring training.

According to announcements from both teams, Toronto is acquiring outfielder Jesús Sánchez from the Houston Astros in exchange for fan favorite outfielder Joey Loperfido, allowing both teams to change some things with regards to their outfield depth.

Corresponding moves will not need to be made because both players are on their respective 40-man rosters already. Because of Houston tendering Sánchez an offer of $6.8 million for this season, the move is going to cost Toronto some cash, but he has a higher ceiling than Loperfido.

Sánchez Could Be Huge for Blue Jays Lineup

Houston Astros designated hitter Jesus Sanchez | William Liang-Imagn Images

Though Sánchez struggled after being traded to Houston at the deadline to the tune of a .199/.269/.342 slash line, his career as a whole has demonstrated an ability to tee off on right-handed pitching.

With a career .253/.324/.450 line against righties, he could be the perfect offensive threat for a Toronto lineup which needed to add some pop into the outfield, especially after the injury news surrounding Anthony Santander.

During his last full season with the Miami Marlins in 2024, Sánchez slashed .252/.313/.417 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI, numbers which can obviously help this lineup immensely. As for Loperfido, he will be missed tremendously both by the fanbase and in the clubhouse.

Blue Jays Fans Will Hate to See Loperfido Go

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Originally arriving to Toronto ironically via the Astros in the Yusei Kikuchi trade, Loperfido played a role for the team during their World Series run and has often been described as one of the most important pieces in the clubhouse.

Over 84 regular season games for the Blue Jays, he slashed .253/.296/.408 with six home runs and 23 RBI and was an important depth piece on the playoff roster this past year. Though fans and teammates certainly seem to love him, the 26-year-old's ceiling just is not as high this year as Sánchez for what Toronto needs.

Now, he gets a chance to have a fresh start with his first professional organization and saves Houston some cash in a deal where it feels like everyone could come out feeling like a winner.

Even though he is no longer on the Blue Jays, fans in Toronto will certainly follow Loperfido's career with great interest moving forward to see if he can become an impact big league player.

