Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Hints at More Moves Coming After Surprising Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to improve after coming within two outs of a World Series title, and that is how they have approached things.

While their big swings in free agency did not exactly pan out with the likes of Kyle Tucker, they spent a ton of cash to upgrade the pitching staff and on paper have one of the best rotations in baseball. On Friday, they made headlines across baseball via a swap of outfielders with the Houston Astros.

Dealing away fan favorite Joey Loperfido in exchange for Jesús Sánchez to give the outfield more potential pop, the Blue Jays offense gets a little bit deeper in the wake of the Anthony Santander injury news.

While addressing media about the trade, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins certainly did not sound like he was finished shaking up the roster and making moves to make the team better.

Blue Jays May Have Further Transactions Ahead

"We’re open to thinking about different ways of structuring the 40-man, the 26-man and beyond. But feel very good about the starting point right now, and excited about the add today," Atkins said after the deal was completed.

If Atkins was satisfied with where the team is after the trade for Sánchez, it certainly does not seem like he would say something talking about different ways of structuring the roster. It's not to say there is a blockbuster move coming or perhaps anything of the sort, but it's safe to say he's not done.

With spring training now underway, there's only so many avenues Toronto can go to improve, but there are absolutely additional ways they can continue to get both better and deeper as a roster.

What Could Next Move Be for Blue Jays?

If Toronto does make additional moves, it's safe to say the outfield is mostly addressed to this point. Despite being linked Thursday to Nick Castellanos, it probably does not make a whole lot of sense to bring the veteran slugger in given he adds nothing from a defensive standpoint.

There have been several bullpen options who the Blue Jays have been connected to however via the trade market if Atkins wants to wheel and deal once again, who could make the team better prior to Opening Day, so this could be an area to keep an eye on.

Toronto is very much ready to win and win right now, so if that means getting a little bit creative with regard to roster construction, then so be it. It's worth keeping an ear to the ground over the next couple of weeks to see if Atkins has something else up his sleeve.

