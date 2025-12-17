Blue Jays Offseason Work Leaves 2026 Roster Looking Close to Complete

If one team has shown they mean business this offseason, it is the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have easily made the most significant moves to improve their roster by the time opening day comes around.

The ballclub was extremely vocal about what they were going to improve upon during the next few months, their pitching staff. To say that their actions have matched their words would be the understatement of the year.

It started with securing Shane Bieber for at least another year and then it exploded from there as they signed strikeout machine Dylan Cease and low-risk high-reward Cody Ponce to the their starting rotation.

But the rotation wasn't the only aspect Tornonto was looking to add depth, as they then went on to sign Tyler Rogers to the bullpen on a three-year deal who finished 2025 with a 1.98 ERA to complement a sub-1.00 WHIP.

While the Blue Jays have been nothing but aggressive since their season ended, they can't let off the gas now. Even though the ballclub has bolstered its pitching staff there is still one question surrounding the infield: is Bo Bichette staying?

Keeping Bichette in Blue Jays’ Uniform

There is plenty of speculation on where Bichette could end up, but he has been extremely vocal about his desire to stay with the organization that launched his career, which started when they drafted him straight out of high school in 2016.

Since joining the official roster in 2019, he has been named an All-Star twice ('21 and '23) and has also led the American League in hits in a pair of seasons ('21 and '22). So far, after playing nearly 750 games in baseball, he has amassed quite the resume:

.294 Batting Average

.337 On-Base Percentage

.469 Slugging Percentage

.806 OPS

904 Hits

190 Doubles

111 Home Runs

437 RBI

60 Stolen Bases

Bichette is coming off his best season yet, in which he batted over .300 and was on track for a 20+ home run and 100+ RBI season. Losing the best all-around offensive weapon on the team would be a massive loss for the ballclub and one they arguably cannot afford.

Now the Winter Meetings have come and gone, and there is still work to be done as the Jays work to avoid the same heartbreaking feat that came with their 2025 season. Opening day is still months away, but the moves made now are what can/will make or break 2026, and all efforts should now be on keeping Bichette in Toronto.

