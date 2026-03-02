Probable Pitchers Announced for Blue Jays Upcoming Spring Training Games

The Toronto Blue Jays' projected starting rotation for their upcoming campaign is equipped with veteran insurance, now that Max Scherzer is back on board. Dylan Cease is expected to lead the pack as the No. 1 starter, but the Blue Jays have a handful of reliable starters who are to follow.

Heading into this week's spring training matchups, several of these arms will have the opportunity to take the mound and get back into the swing of things. Now is the time for ballclubs to fine-tune their play to put them in the best possible position ahead of the regular season. With that, pitchers are looking to gain reps on the mound.

Over the next few days, notable arms will have a chance to throw and continue solidifying their spots in the starting rotation. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, the probable pitchers are expected to follow this schedule:

Tuesday, March 3: Kevin Gausman

Wednesday, March 4: Off Day

Thursday, March 5: Dylan Cease

Friday, March 6: Jose Berrios, followed by Eric Lauer in relief

Saturday, March 7: Max Scherzer

Blue Jays upcoming probable pitchers



Berríos Impresses Early On

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

So far this spring, 31-year-old Berríos has been leaving a mark on Toronto. While facing the New York Yankees on Saturday, the right-hander threw for four scoreless innings, not giving up a single hit or a run. Since spring training kicked off, he has made two starts and pitched for 6.2 innings, recording four strikeouts along the way.

Since being traded by the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson back in July 2021, Berríos has logged a 4.09 ERA and a 1.245 WHIP through 138 starts in the past five years.

When fans think of Toronto's pitching staff, Berríos is not typically a player that comes to mind. Instead, they are reminded of Gausman, Cease, Shane Bieber, and, for prospects, Yesavage. But Berríos shouldn't be overlooked for much longer, particularly after his strong performance against the Yankees.

He is looking to make a comeback during his 2026 campaign after struggling with injuries last year. If he continues to throw on the mound as he did over the weekend, this could certainly end up being his year to shine.

There's still plenty of time for things to take a sour turn for Berríos, but if he can avoid a trip to the IL, he could have a successful campaign on the horizon.