Window Hasn't Fully Closed on Blue Jays' Reunion with World Series Starter

With some major additions and departures this offseason, the 2026 Toronto Blue Jays promise to look quite a bit different than the 2025 group that came so agonizingly close to a World Series victory.

Not willing to rest on their laurels, president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins got aggressive in upgrading the roster early this winter, most notably bolstering the starting pitching ranks by signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. These new additions, coupled with Shane Bieber's decision to exercise his $16 million player option, makes an already strong rotation even stronger.

To this point, those upgrades to the starting five have left 2025 starters and current free agents Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt out in the cold. But while Bassitt continues to look to garner interest elsewhere, the three-time Cy Young Award winner affectionately known as 'Mad Max' might have positioned himself for a Blue Jays' reunion.

Why Scherzer May Find His Way Back to Toronto

In an interview with The Athletic, Scherzer confirmed that he was healthy and ready to sign if the right offer came along, but was also content to wait until after Opening Day and see if a rotation opening comes available with one of his preferred clubs.

That second scenario leaves the door open for a team with playoff aspirations to find themselves in need of pitching help, be it due to injury or under-performance, and to give Scherzer a call. And Toronto could certainly fall under that category.

For all of the pitching talent they've amassed, the Blue Jays still face questions regarding their collection of arms. Beyond Kevin Gausman and Cease, two sturdy, dependable frontline starters, there is some cause for doubt over whether Toronto's starters can remain healthy and effective over a full season.

Bieber made a successful return from Tommy John surgery last season, but only made a mere seven regular season starts following what was nearly a year and a half absence. Trey Yesavage was a playoff sensation for the Blue Jays, but his durability remains unproven after just eight career major league starts. Ponce, meanwhile, dominated the KBO last season, but his last big league tenure saw him go 0-6 with a 7.04 ERA for the 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Toronto has some pretty good insurance in the form of former ace Jose Berrios and 2025 standout Eric Lauer, but injury or performance issues involving one or more of the aforementioned hurlers could prompt a conversation with Scherzer. After all, the club got more than it could have ever hoped for from the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer last season.

Scherzer's regular-season numbers (5-5, 5.19 ERA) were far from sparkling for the club, and his aging body only managed to make it through 17 starts. However, the famously fiery competitor was ready when called upon during the postseason, going 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA, earning a win in Game 4 of the ALCS and getting the nod in Games 3 and 7 of the World Series.

For his part, Scherzer has spoken about "unfinished business" when it comes to the Blue Jays and has openly expressed interest in a reunion. He was a key component of a clubhouse widely celebrated for their tremendous chemistry and even joined a number of his former teammates on a getaway to St. Barts over the holidays.

In a perfect world, the Blue Jays pitching staff will remain completely healthy and productive, minimizing the need for Scherzer. But if they do find themselves an arm or two short further into the regular season, they might just find a playoff-tested, generational pitcher available on the market with a familiarity with the organization and a desire for a reunion.

