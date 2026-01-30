Four Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for Blue Jays Ahead of 2026 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to earn another shot at reaching the postseason and beyond this year. Their offseason moves in free agency and the trade market have been aggressive—it's encouraging to see.

Spring training hasn't arrived quite yet, but Blue Jays fans are eager to get the season underway for a second chance at winning it all. With that, we've made four way-too-early bold predictions for how their 2026 campaign is going to look. If it can be summed up using one word, it's promising.

4. Addison Barger Overcomes Underrated Status

Toronto's roster has some of the top names in Major League Baseball, which means several other players tend to hide in the shadows. Barger, 26, is a prime example of this. While he's clearly a high-performing player, he does not receive the same level of recognition that George Springer does or that Bo Bichette did.

However, 2026 could be a turning point for the rising outfielder. Last year, he slashed .243/.301/.454 with a .755 OPS and 21 homers through 13 games. Already a substantial improvement from his 2024 performance, fans can expect to see him continue to climb throughout his upcoming season, potentially leaving behind his underrated title.

3. Strong Season for Kazuma Okamoto

Last year, Okamoto slashed .322/.411/.581 with a .992 OPS, logging 15 homers and 51 RBIs through 77 games. In early January, he signed a four-year, $60 million contract with a $5 million signing bonus. As one of the top Japanese free agents, the Blue Jays didn't waste much time acquiring him.

He's expected to bring offensive power to the plate, and he also brings a strong track record of reliable defensive play. All around, it's safe to assume that he will end up being one of Toronto's most valuable players this year.

2. Starting Rotation Thrives

Few things in this world make a professional baseball team happier than a solid starting rotation. The Blue Jays entered the offseason with the intention of bolstering their rotation, and they took a rather aggressive approach.

Ultimately, it worked out as they're now entering their 2026 campaign with plenty of depth. Between key pieces like Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber, this is a sturdy crew.

1. Blue Jays Make World Series Appearance

After having such a remarkable run in the World Series last year against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they're already fueled by a deep hunger for the highly touted title. Their down-to-the-wire heartbreak left them defeated, but they've made quite a few moves this offseason that should propel them further.

