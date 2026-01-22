Bo Bichette Breaks Silence on Blue Jays’ Pursuit for Reunion

The Toronto Blue Jays were at the center of an extremely dramatic offseason in which fans wondered all winter long whether or not they were going to land the stars they were going after.

A day after losing Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers in heartbreaking fashion, the next to go was longtime shortstop Bo Bichette, who wound up with the New York Mets. Toronto lost out on Cody Bellinger as well, though the interest there was a bit more questionable than the others.

When it comes to Bichette though, fans may be most upset to see him wearing a different uniform next season. A player who was always open about his love for the city and the organization, it's unfortunate things did not work out.

It was trending this way for the last few weeks though, and by the end it did not seem like much of a shock to see him end up with another squad. During his introduction day for the Mets, Bichette revealed some insight into his negotiations with the team and whether or not a reunion was really pursued.

Bichette Says He Spoke with Blue Jays Throughout Offseason

Bo Bichette joins @ShiDavidi to discuss signing with the Mets, switching to third base, and his time with the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/vQOUamuUET — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2026

"Me and the Blue Jays were in touch all offseason," Bichette told Shi Davidi of SportsNet. "They showed interest, but at the end of the day, it just became clear for me that this was the decision that I needed to make."

He also went on to share a message with fans in Toronto and it sounds like there is still genuine love between him and the city after he spent the first seven years of his big league career here.

"Thank you for all of the support. You guys mean a lot to me. Toronto will always be my heart, and I guess I'll see you guys in June," he said.

Blue Jays Fans Will Always Be Grateful to Bichette

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Though Toronto fell short ultimately of the goal Bichette talked about over and over again in bringing the city a championship, he gave it absolutely everything he had for the better part of a decade and came so close to making it happen.

Playing in the World Series at not even close to full strength and delivering which even in a Game 7 loss was one of the most dramatic home runs in franchise history, there is not going to be any sour feelings towards Bichette as is sometimes the case when a player departs.

The Blue Jays and their fans are grateful for everything Bichette did for the team over the years, and by the sounds of it, the feeling is mutual from the end of Bichette after they drafted and developed him throughout his career.

Seeing him in another uniform is never going to feel right, but when New York comes to Toronto in late June, it's safe to say the slugger will be getting a very welcomed reception by the fanbase. And it's exactly what he deserves.

