Top Options for Blue Jays If Bo Bichette Walks in Free Agency

The Blue Jays face a critical offseason decision with Bo Bichette hitting free agency after their World Series run. Bichette is projected to command approximately $175 to $200 million over seven years, a significant investment that could strain Toronto's payroll flexibility.

While retaining the shortstop remains the priority, Toronto has begun exploring backup options that could reshape its roster construction.

Kyle Tucker Is the No-Brainer First Choice

If Bichette walks, the Blue Jays' immediate pivot should be Kyle Tucker. The 28-year-old outfielder visited Toronto's Dunedin facility in early December, signaling serious mutual interest. Tucker posted a .266 average with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases across 136 games for the Cubs in 2025, generating an .841 OPS and 4.5 WAR.

Tucker would slot into right field, pushing George Springer into a DH/corner outfield rotation. His pull-side power should translate well to Rogers Centre. Projections place him in the 10 to 11 year range at $400-plus million.

Landing Tucker would represent a strategic shift from replacing Bichette's middle infield production to upgrading the outfield while relying on internal options like Andrés Giménez at shortstop.

But if both Bichette and Tucker sign elsewhere, the Blue Jays will need to explore more direct middle infield replacements.

Ketel Marte Would Be a Direct Replacement

The Diamondbacks' second baseman represents the most logical substitute for Bichette if Tucker isn't an option. Marte has roughly $102.5 million remaining through 2031 at approximately $14.6 million annually, far below what Bichette would command on the open market.

His recent production justifies serious consideration. Over the past three seasons, Marte has been one of baseball's most consistent hitters, posting a .283/.368/.519 slash line while averaging 30 home runs per season. In 2025 alone, he posted a .283/.376/.517 line with 28 home runs and a career-best 11.8% walk rate across 126 games.

The 32-year-old switch-hitter would pair seamlessly with Andrés Giménez at shortstop, maximizing Giménez's defensive capabilities while upgrading offensive production at second base. But acquiring him won't come cheap. Arizona would demand at least a top-three prospect plus established major league talent. Toronto's limited farm system depth makes this hurdle particularly challenging.

Ha-Seong Kim Offers Elite Defense at Shortstop

Kim declined his $16 million player option with the Braves following 2025, entering free agency as one of the few premium defensive shortstops available. The South Korean infielder originally signed with the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2025 season but was claimed off waivers by Atlanta in September.

He posted a .253/.316/.368 slash line with three home runs and 12 RBIs across 24 games with the Braves while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Scott Boras has marketed him as a "Hot Song" in a thin shortstop market. His elite defensive capabilities stand out, but limited offensive production makes him a specialist rather than a complete solution.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projects a one-year, $16 million deal, though Boras expects longer-term interest. Compared to Bichette's well-rounded skill set, Kim represents a significant offensive downgrade despite superior glovework.

Alex Bregman Provides Positional Flexibility

Bregman emerges as another fallback option if the Blue Jays miss on their top targets. The 31-year-old third baseman opted out of his Red Sox contract after 2025, making him available again.

He slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs across 114 games in Boston, maintaining a solid 10.3% walk rate. Bregman originally signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston in February 2024 that included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. ESPN projects he could land a five-year, $160 million deal.

His two World Series titles with Houston provide the championship pedigree Toronto covets. However, his defensive metrics declined to 4.6 in 2025 compared to his 9.1 Gold Glove-winning season in 2024.

The Blue Jays would acquire him primarily for offensive production rather than defensive value, which could create positional challenges given their existing infield depth.

Toronto's recent seven-year, $210 million commitment to Dylan Cease limits its flexibility for multiple marquee signings.

The priority remains clear: bring back Bichette. If that falls through, Tucker becomes the obvious Plan B despite the massive financial commitment. Missing on both would force Toronto into the trade market for Marte or free agency bargains like Kim and Bregman.

Those scenarios represent significant downgrades from their ideal outcome, but internal depth with Addison Barger and Ernie Clement provides insurance if the offseason doesn't break their way.

