Blue Jays Rising Postseason Star Making Previous Teams Regret Releasing Him

The Toronto Blue Jays have a rising star in their infield.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22) speaks in a press conference before game three of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22) speaks in a press conference before game three of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays are locked and loaded with talent throughout their batting order which is why they are one win away from taking down the defending world champions in the World Series.

Their offense has been a nightmare for pitching staffs as anyone can claim a big hit which has been on display time and time again in these playoffs.

There are a few Blue Jays who have played on the big stage in their careers, including George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. It hasn't come as a surprise that these three are shining under the bright lights of the World Series. However, one of their own has had a very different path than the rest — third baseman Ernie Clement.

Clement's Journey to the Blue Jays

Clement hitting the ball in a white uniform at the World Serie
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Clement was drafted back in 2017, but didn't make his debut until June of 2021 with the Cleveland Guardians, the team that drafted him. Even though he spent significant time in their farm system, he never spent an entire year on their roster.

He was designated for assignment in September of 2022 and picked up by the Athletics. His tenure with that club was even shorter than with Cleveland. In Spring of 2023 he signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays and the rest is history.

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Total Games

40

70

30

139

157

Runs

16

19

7

48

83

Total Hits

28

30

19

114

151

Total Bases

41

34

25

177

217

Doubles

4

4

1

21

35

Triples

0

0

1

3

2

Home Runs

3

0

1

12

9

RBI

9

6

10

51

50

Drawn Walks

7

11

1

11

27

Strikeouts

19

26

4

41

61

Batting Average

.231

.184

.380

.263

.277

On-Base Percentage

.285

.243

.385

.284

.313

Slugging Percentage

.339

.209

.500

.408

.398

OPS

.624

.452

.885

.692

.711

Clearly Clement needed a team that valued him and under the right conditions could help him flourish. This is his first trip to the playoffs and he has been vital to the Blue Jays' success. Amongst all of the players that played in October he is performing with the best of the best.

  • 25 Total Hits (second)
  • 4 Doubles (tied for third)
  • 9 RBI (tied for seventh)
  • 4 Strikeouts (fewest in minimum 10 games played)
  • .391 Batting Average (second, minimum 35 at-bats)
  • .397 On-Base Percentage (fourth, minimum 35 at-bats)
  • .928 OPS (sixth, minimum 35 at-bats)

Clement has etched himself into Major League history alongside his teammate, Guerrero. The two are the first duo in postseason history to have recorded 25 or more hits on the same roster.

The playoffs aren't over quite yet, but the end is near and Clement has done nothing but prove his worth. Win or lose the success that this team has found has come thanks in part of the emergence of their third baseman. His path was rocky to get here, but the Jays are glad to have him.

Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

