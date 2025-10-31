Blue Jays Rising Postseason Star Making Previous Teams Regret Releasing Him
The Toronto Blue Jays are locked and loaded with talent throughout their batting order which is why they are one win away from taking down the defending world champions in the World Series.
Their offense has been a nightmare for pitching staffs as anyone can claim a big hit which has been on display time and time again in these playoffs.
There are a few Blue Jays who have played on the big stage in their careers, including George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. It hasn't come as a surprise that these three are shining under the bright lights of the World Series. However, one of their own has had a very different path than the rest — third baseman Ernie Clement.
Clement's Journey to the Blue Jays
Clement was drafted back in 2017, but didn't make his debut until June of 2021 with the Cleveland Guardians, the team that drafted him. Even though he spent significant time in their farm system, he never spent an entire year on their roster.
He was designated for assignment in September of 2022 and picked up by the Athletics. His tenure with that club was even shorter than with Cleveland. In Spring of 2023 he signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays and the rest is history.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total Games
40
70
30
139
157
Runs
16
19
7
48
83
Total Hits
28
30
19
114
151
Total Bases
41
34
25
177
217
Doubles
4
4
1
21
35
Triples
0
0
1
3
2
Home Runs
3
0
1
12
9
RBI
9
6
10
51
50
Drawn Walks
7
11
1
11
27
Strikeouts
19
26
4
41
61
Batting Average
.231
.184
.380
.263
.277
On-Base Percentage
.285
.243
.385
.284
.313
Slugging Percentage
.339
.209
.500
.408
.398
OPS
.624
.452
.885
.692
.711
Clearly Clement needed a team that valued him and under the right conditions could help him flourish. This is his first trip to the playoffs and he has been vital to the Blue Jays' success. Amongst all of the players that played in October he is performing with the best of the best.
- 25 Total Hits (second)
- 4 Doubles (tied for third)
- 9 RBI (tied for seventh)
- 4 Strikeouts (fewest in minimum 10 games played)
- .391 Batting Average (second, minimum 35 at-bats)
- .397 On-Base Percentage (fourth, minimum 35 at-bats)
- .928 OPS (sixth, minimum 35 at-bats)
Clement has etched himself into Major League history alongside his teammate, Guerrero. The two are the first duo in postseason history to have recorded 25 or more hits on the same roster.
The playoffs aren't over quite yet, but the end is near and Clement has done nothing but prove his worth. Win or lose the success that this team has found has come thanks in part of the emergence of their third baseman. His path was rocky to get here, but the Jays are glad to have him.