What We're Actually Learning From Blue Jays Pitchers and Catchers

Spring training is well underway in Dunedin, and for the first time in recent memory, the pitching staff is the most exciting thing about this Toronto Blue Jays team. The rotation is loaded, the bullpen has new pieces, and the catcher situation is solid. But this camp is already telling us more than just who looks good.

Kevin Gausman comes in as the rotation's veteran anchor. He averaged 94.5 mph on his fastball last year and combined it with one of baseball's best splitters. His role here is simple: lead this group, keep it steady.

None more so than on Dylan Cease, the big offseason signing at seven years and $210 million. Cease averaged 97.1 mph on his fastball in 2025, and Gausman said after watching him throw a live bullpen: "You just don't see the ball. The ball hides behind his back, and then actually comes from right behind his head... a whole other element I didn't expect."

Trey Yesavage is being ramped up carefully after his 39-strikeout postseason run in 27⅓ innings. He won't make his Grapefruit League debut until next week, and Toronto isn't rushing him.

Cody Ponce, the 2025 KBO MVP, slots in right behind, competing with Eric Lauer for the fifth rotation spot. Schneider gave Lauer the ball for Toronto's first spring game against Philadelphia, a quiet nod of respect after Lauer lost his arbitration case.

Jose Berrios has some redeeming to do. He skipped the postseason run, returned to Puerto Rico, and came back this spring to apologize to teammates.

His first outing against the Mets showed two earned runs in 2⅔ innings, but Schneider offered an encouraging update shortly after, saying his "stuff is back to where it was probably two years ago in terms of velocity and his breaking ball." One start means nothing either way, but the signs are pointing in the right direction.

The injury picture is where things get complicated. Shane Bieber is dealing with forearm fatigue and won't be ready for Opening Day, though Schneider confirmed he's out to 120 feet and progressing. Bowden Francis is out for the entire year after UCL reconstruction surgery.

Ricky Tiedemann, who has barely stayed healthy over three professional seasons, felt left elbow soreness during a throwing session. An MRI showed no structural damage, but he's shut down for a week and being re-evaluated.

Blue Jays 2026 Bullpen and Catchers Spring Training Update

Jeff Hoffman | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jeff Hoffman returns as the closer, with Schneider saying he's "100 percent confident if he's closing most games" despite surrendering the Game 7 tying home run last fall. Hoffman punched out 84 batters in 68 innings and saved 33 games last year.

New submariner Tyler Rogers brings a completely different look to the bullpen, posting a 1.98 ERA across 81 appearances in 2025 with elite command. Louis Varland, acquired at last year's trade deadline from Minnesota, averaged 98.1 mph on his fastball and posted a 2.02 ERA across 49 innings before the deal.

Yimi Garcia, meanwhile, told reporters he will "one hundred percent" not be ready for Opening Day as he continues recovering from elbow surgery to remove scar tissue.

Behind the plate, Alejandro Kirk is the clear starter after posting a 4.7 fWAR last season, the second-best mark at his position in baseball. His backup Tyler Heineman had a career year of his own in 2025, earning two wins above replacement while registering career highs across the board.

Brandon Valenzuela, added to the 40-man roster on November 6 to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, rounds out the catching group as the third option. He's glove-first with a strong arm, throwing out 34% of would-be base stealers in 2025.

Three starters with health concerns, a closer with something to prove, and a bullpen spot opening up because Garcia isn't ready. That's where the Blue Jays stand heading into March.

The top of this rotation is as good as any in baseball, but how they navigate the depth issues will define their season before it even starts. Keep an eye on the bullpen picture as Dunedin games pile up.