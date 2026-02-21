Key Blue Jays Reliever Will Not Be Ready For Opening Day Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to make another postseason run in 2026. John Schneider has made it clear that the Blue Jays are not defending anything this year. Instead, the team needs to go into the new season with the same mentality as 2025. However, they are going to have to do that without one of their key relievers.

Toronto lost Yimi Garcia for the year back in August of 2025. The right-hander did not undergo Tommy John surgery, but he did have some scar tissue removed that was pressing on a nerve. With this surgery, the plan was for Garcia to be ready for spring training.

That is no longer the case.

Garcia has not progressed as quickly as the Blue Jays had hoped he would. Per SportsNet's Shi Davidi, the 35-year-old has yet to throw off the mound. Garcia has gone as far as to say he will not be ready for opening day on March 27.

This is a massive setback for the Blue Jays, as they hoped Garcia would be able to make his return to the mound during spring training. That is no longer happening, and Toronto will have to find a way to start the year without him.

Blue Jays Bullpen

Yimi Garcia will not be ready to pitch on opening day. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The bullpen is always a point of emphasis. This is even more true for the Blue Jays, especially with Garcia missing opening day.

Toronto did sign a few relievers in the offseason, though.

Tyler Rogers heads north of the border after spending 2025 pitching for the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. He finished last year with a 1.98 ERA over 81 appearances and 77.1 innings pitched. Rogers is not a strikeout pitcher, but he has elite command and will be an important piece of the bullpen for the Blue Jays.

Jeff Hoffman, Louis Varland and Tommy Nance each return to the bullpen in Toronto, as well. That gives the Blue Jays four reliable bullpen arms for the 2026 season. It also gives Toronto a great chance to repeat as champions in the American League East division.

Still, not having Garcia is going to be difficult to overcome. When he is healthy and ready to pitch, the Blue Jays will welcome him back to the bullpen with open arms. Until then, the team is going to need some other relievers to step up in his place.