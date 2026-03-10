Who the Blue Jays Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays possess one of the best rosters in baseball as the new season approaches. An aggressive offseason handed the Blue Jays some of the highly coveted pitchers and hitters on the market.

Manager John Schneider and his coaching staff are going to have their hands full when it comes to roster cuts. It's a good problem to have, but it means some capable players are going to be on the outside looking in.

However, while some players are competing for a roster spot, there are several areas where Toronto feels comfortable with heading into the 2026 season.

Blue Jays Infield is Squared Away

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto warms up. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' entire starting infield is currently off competing in the World Baseball Classic. Alejandro Kirk (Mexico), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic), Ernie Clement (USA), Andrés Gímenéz (Venezuela), and Kazuma Okamoto (Japan) will be the starting infield on Opening Day.

Okamoto is the newest addition, and the expectations are high for the slugging third-baseman from Japan. It may take some time to adjust to a new league, but he can be a major contributor for this offense.

Players to Watch: Josh Kasevich is having a terrific spring and is an emerging prospect to watch. The coaching staff raves about the 25-year-old, and he could get an early call-up to the big leagues. Leo Jimenéz is another player who could emerge in a reserve infielder role.

Starting Rotation is Among League's Best

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws a pitch. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Toronto's starting rotation is elite. Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman will spearhead this unit, with Trey Yesavage eyeing a terrific first full season in the big leagues. Cease was the big free agent splash, signing a seven-year, $210 million deal this offseason.

Cease had a "down year" for his standards, but he'll bring a lot of strikeouts and serve as the ace. The Blue Jays will also turn to Shane Bieber, Cody Ponce, and José Berríos to round out the rotation. This group will certainly change throughout the year, and while a six-man rotation may not be ideal, it gives Schneider plenty of options.

There will be internal competition for a starting rotation spot, but all of the aforementioned players will make the opening day roster.

Outfield is Deep but Positional Battles Remain

Just like the starting rotation, the Blue Jays have multiple guys eyeing the starting left fielder spot. With the Okamoto signing, Addison Barger will move to right field for the majority of the games. Daulton Varsho will assume center field, but there are a few guys to monitor for left field.

Nathan Lukes is coming off a solid season, so it's likely he'll see some work in left field. Jesús Sánchez, a trade acquisition from the Houston Astros, could be effective against right-handed pitching. Davis Schneider and Myles Straw are the other outfielders rounding out this group.

The bullpen is the biggest area that has to be addressed before opening day. It's a crowded group, and some difficult decisions have to be made. Jeff Hoffman, Eric Lauer, Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland are some of the best options and will be guaranteed locks for the roster.

Toronto is extremely talented, and as the roster becomes clearer, the position battles will be an intriguing storyline to follow as the regular season begins.