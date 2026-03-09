Time Is Running Out for the Blue Jays to Settle This Key Position Battle

The regular season is just around the corner and the Toronto Blue Jays are ready to defend their American League pennant. But just as last season, it's not going to come easy this year, so Toronto needs to compile the best roster from the get-go to get off on the right foot.

When looking at the roster, the offense stands out as the most prominent feature for success. With players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Daulton Varsho, the clutch hits and power strokes will come. But where it gets dicey is in the bullpen.

The Blue Jays Must Finalize the Bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez (29) talks with catcher Alejandro Kirk (30), pitching coach Pete Walker (41) and manager John Schneider (14) after he throws a bullpen session. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays made one of the best offseason signings by adding Dylan Cease to the starting rotation, but once Cease or any other starter is out of the game, it's up to the bullpen to get things squared off.

Toronto's bullpen pitched well last year, posting an ERA of 3.98, but there is easily room for improvement. So much so, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson lists the final bullpen spot as the one position battle that is still undecided for the Blue Jays.

Bullpen roles are tough to come by in the MLB, but the Blue Jays have a good problem on their hands when it comes to a surplus of pitching. Matheson mentions Rule 5 players Spencer Miles and Angel Bastardo as two who can compete for the role, but if neither makes the cut, they'll likely go back to their original team.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chase Lee (52) throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One encouraging offseason addition that could make the roster is LHP Chase Lee. Acquired from the Detroit Tigers, his stock was elevated highly from the beginning of his Major League career. However, so far this spring, he's gotten a small sample size of work, but a ton of success.

The one player who will and should have a role in the bullpen, regardless of cuts, is Eric Lauer. Proven to be the workhorse of the pitching staff, Lauer can start games or come in through relief. There's no way they wouldn't give him a role for what he did this past postseason as well.

Matheson describes the Blue Jays' bullpen as "one crowded, complicated competition," and he couldn't have hit the nail on the head any better. With opening day in sight, some tough moves will have to be made. Luckily, whoever doesn't make the Opening Day roster will likely still get reps in Toronto in 2026.