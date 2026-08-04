Predicting Jose Soriano's Stats With Blue Jays for the Rest of 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays made a surprising blockbuster trade on Monday morning. They acquired starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels, just hours after sending Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

In return, the Blue Jays gave up right-handed pitcher Angel Rivero, outfielder Edidie Micheletti, and Arjun Nimmala, who MLB Pipeline had as the No. 2 prospect in the system. The trade-off is that Toronto is acquiring a young, controllable starting pitcher who will not be a free agent until 2029.

Soriano slides in as the Blue Jays' second-best pitcher in the starting rotation, trailing Dylan Cease.

Recapping Soriano's Brilliant First Half

Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Angels, Soriano was 9-6 with a 3.29 ERA. He pitched 123 innings, struck out 127, and walked 57. The 27-year-old was sensational to begin the season.

Over Soriano's first six starts, he allowed one earned run. That is truly unbelievable. He posted two double-digit strikeout performances and looked unhittable. In fact, Soriano's 0.24 ERA through his first six starts was the lowest in MLB history, per Sarah Langs of mlb.com.

Soriano experienced expected regression through May and June, but he found a groove right before the trade deadline. He's limited traffic on the base paths and free passes. That will be the key to success in Toronto. He's third in all of baseball in walks allowed (57).

If he can figure that out, Soriano has the potential to be an elite co-ace with Cease. That's certainly what general manager Ross Atkins envisioned when he made this blockbuster trade.

Predicting Soriano's Stats With Toronto

Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are still several games out of a playoff spot, but having a pitcher like Soriano will help that cause. He should make around eight or nine starts if he stays healthy.

Projected Stat Line: 4-2, 49 IP, 3.04 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 21 walks

I think Soriano will continue to build off his recent momentum and be a steady presence in the starting rotation. I believe Atkins made this move for the immediate future and beyond.

Outside of Cease and Yesavage, there wasn't much clarity on Toronto's starting rotation in 2027. Cody Ponce will be recovering from an ACL injury, while Shane Bieber will be a free agent. Soriano provides stability in that department.

Surrendering Nimmala was a high cost for Soriano. There is an obvious belief that he can perform at an elite level as the Blue Jays attempt a late-season playoff push. Soriano last pitched on July 26th, so his Toronto debut could happen on Thursday against the Cubs.