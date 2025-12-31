Blue Jays Have One Remaining Major Need as They Prepare for Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a winner this offseason. They came up short in the World Series, but instead of standing by while teams improve, General manager Ross Atkins has been aggressive in their free agent pursuits.

After Shane Bieber exercised his option to stay in Toronto, they went out and acquired Dylan Cease on a hefty contract and signed Cody Ponce. The Blue Jays also got stronger in the bullpen, adding reliever Tyler Rogers. Toronto's pitching staff has become a formidable group, but there are still a few more holes Atkins needs to address.

The obvious question surrounding the organization is the future of Bo Bichette. As the new year approaches, his future in Toronto is uncertain. However, there is one other underlying issue that can be easily fixed before opening day.

Blue Jays Should Look for a Left-Handed Bat

The Blue Jays possessed one of the league's most potent offenses in 2025. They led in total hits and batting average, and finished fourth in runs scored. However, Toronto has a right-handed heavy lineup. Guys like Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes emerged as solid hitters a season ago, but they could use one more guy in the middle that can be dependable.

Andres Gimenez is the other left-handed hitter in the lineup, but he struggled at the plate while his defense continues to be his calling card. Luckily, there are still plenty of guys available in free agency who can slot in perfectly from the left side.

Can the Blue Jays Win the Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes?

There doesn't seem to be a ceiling on the Blue Jays spending limits this offseason. After cashing in on Cease, Toronto is determined to make another massive splash. If it's not Bichette, it could be Kyle Tucker. The reports around the top free agent bat have been quiet lately, but the Blue Jays are reportedly the only team to have any significant contact with Tucker.

It seems obvious that plugging in Tucker to one of the best lineups in baseball would be incredible, but it also fixes the lack of lefty depth. Tucker is a run producer that can hit for power. Money will likely not be an issue for Toronto, but it's all up to the 28-year-old to figure out his destination in 2026.

The secondary option is Cody Bellinger. He is a couple years older than Tucker, but he turned in an excellent season with the New York Yankees. The common thread between these two players is the power, as Bellinger hit 29 long balls with 98 RBIs in 2025. The home run ball is king in this era of major league baseball, and Tucker or Bellinger can bring that to any lineup.

While there may be cheaper options that can put up adequate numbers, it seems clear that Toronto is pushing all their chips in to make another run at a title. The Blue Jays could become a matchup nightmare for the league if they make one more big move.

