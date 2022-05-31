Blue Jays’ Gabriel Martinez Recognized by Baseball America After Red-Hot May

While Blue Jays fans have become enamored with names such as Gabriel Moreno or Ricky Tiedemann, another youngster is turning heads in the minor-leagues.

Outfielder Gabriel Martinez—Toronto’s 30th-best prospect per Baseball America—has been off to a hot start at Low A Dunedin this season.

The 19-year-old is slashing .301/.363/.532 with nine homers and 34 RBI through 42 games. He’s been extra streaky at the plate in May, earning him some recognition on Baseball America’s ‘Hot Sheet,’ released Tuesday.

Signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2018, Martinez scuffled a bit during the Jays’ rookie league season in 2019, hitting just .239 with a .664 OPS in 213 at-bats. After the cancellation of the minor-league season in 2020, Martinez has looked much better, pushing his OPS above .800 in 2021 and 2022.

Martinez’s bat speed is his best trait, per Baseball America, and while his defensive skills at corner outfield are considered average, he’s still a Blue Jays prospect worth keeping an eye on as he works his way up the ranks.