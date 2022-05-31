Skip to main content
Blue Jays’ Gabriel Martinez Recognized by Baseball America After Red-Hot May

Blue Jays’ Gabriel Martinez Recognized by Baseball America After Red-Hot May

Toronto's 30th-best prospect per BA, Martinez could be worth watching going forward.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto's 30th-best prospect per BA, Martinez could be worth watching going forward.

While Blue Jays fans have become enamored with names such as Gabriel Moreno or Ricky Tiedemann, another youngster is turning heads in the minor-leagues.

Outfielder Gabriel Martinez—Toronto’s 30th-best prospect per Baseball America—has been off to a hot start at Low A Dunedin this season. 

The 19-year-old is slashing .301/.363/.532 with nine homers and 34 RBI through 42 games. He’s been extra streaky at the plate in May, earning him some recognition on Baseball America’s ‘Hot Sheet,’ released Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2018, Martinez scuffled a bit during the Jays’ rookie league season in 2019, hitting just .239 with a .664 OPS in 213 at-bats. After the cancellation of the minor-league season in 2020, Martinez has looked much better, pushing his OPS above .800 in 2021 and 2022.

Martinez’s bat speed is his best trait, per Baseball America, and while his defensive skills at corner outfield are considered average, he’s still a Blue Jays prospect worth keeping an eye on as he works his way up the ranks. 

USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres (1)
Prospects

Blue Jays’ Gabriel Martinez Recognized by Baseball America After Red-Hot May

By Ethan Diamandas19 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 12.34.30 PM
News

Blue Jays’ Tiedemann Cracks MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects

By Ethan Diamandas27 minutes ago
USATSI_10961336_168390270_lowres
News

Former Blue Jay J.A. Happ Retires After 15 Seasons

By Ethan Diamandas1 hour ago
USATSI_18390728_168390270_lowres
Analysis

3 Factors That Will Decide Blue Jays-White Sox Series

By Ethan Diamandas2 hours ago
USATSI_18096541_168390270_lowres
News

White Sox Place 2 Pitchers On Restricted List Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays

By Mitch Bannon17 hours ago
USATSI_18390723_168390270_lowres
News

4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' Wild Sweep Out West

By Mitch BannonMay 29, 2022
USATSI_11028137_168390270_lowres
News

Former Blue Jays Catcher Russell Martin Announces Retirement

By Mitch BannonMay 28, 2022
USATSI_14153255_168390270_lowres (1)
Analysis

Blue Jays Prospect Check-In: Warmoth's New Approach and Pitchers to Know

By Mitch BannonMay 28, 2022