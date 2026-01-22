Bob Costas to Anchor Pregame Show for NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Broadcasts

Announcer Bob Costas is headed back to where he began his rise to prominence decades ago.

Costas will anchor a pregame show leading into NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Baseball, the network announced Thursday morning.

The 73-year-old has not held a regular national sports commentary role in two years. The 2018 Ford C. Frick Award winner provided commentary for MLB broadcasts on TBS for several years earlier this decade, but walked away amid a firestorm of criticism for his performance during the 2024 American League Division Series. He has also worked for MLB Network in various capacities since 2009 and will remain there.

Costas, who left NBC Sports in 2019 after a four-decade tenure, has dipped his toes back into the network’s metaphorical pool this year by providing a series of opening narrations for NBC’s NBA coverage. In its release announcing Costas’s Sunday Night Baseball role, the network teased a further basketball role for Costas “with details to be announced in the coming weeks.”

“As appreciative as I am of other aspects of my career, especially HBO and the MLB Network, for 40 years, my true broadcasting home was NBC,” Costas said. “So many great moments, memories and friendships.”

Sunday Night Baseball, an ESPN property for 36 years, will move to NBC beginning March 26 when the Dodgers raise their World Series banner against the Diamondbacks.

