Braves Standout Rookie Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver Out for Season With Torn UCL
In the midst of a standout rookie campaign, Atlanta Braves righthander AJ Smith-Shawver is slated to miss the rest of the season after an MRI exam revealed a torn UCL in his pitching elbow, according to the team.
He left a start against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday after he felt a pop in his elbow in the third inning of the opening game of Atlanta's day-night doubleheader. Moments before leaving the start, he took a line drive off the bat of Bryson Stott that struck the back of his ankle. Smith-Shawver stayed in the game, but left after he got Trea Turner to fly out in the next at bat.
"[His evaluation] showed a tear on his imaging," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday before Atlanta began a weekend series with the Boston Red Sox. "He'll consult with the physicians or doctors and they'll decide what the next step is."
With the torn UCL, that next step could be either Tommy John surgery or the internal brace procedure, which requires approximately six months less of rehab. No matter the path forward, Smith-Shawver's season is over prematurely and he's also slated to miss at least the first two months of the 2026 season according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.
The 22-year-old rookie is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA through nine starts and 44.1 innings pitched this season. He has thrown 42 strikeouts and allowed 21 walks in a promising start to his full rookie season. The Braves are third in the NL East sitting at 26-29.
Shortly after starter Spencer Strider returned to the mound following a lengthy stay on the injured list, Atlanta's rotation suffered a tough blow with the loss of their standout rookie.