Braves All-Star Chris Sale Had a Hilarious Quote About How Kids Look at His Career
Chris Sale has been named an All-Star for the second straight year. This is quite the accomplishment for the 36-year old who hadn't been an All-Star since 2018 and missed the entirety of the 2020 season after having Tommy John surgery.
Sale isn't quite where he was last year when he won his first Cy Young, but it's still an impressive showing considering where he was just a few short years ago. Even more importantly, it's a chance for Sale to prove to his youngest kids that he's pretty good. Sale explained what his kids thought of him as a baseball player using a joke he stole from Jake Peavey.
"I remember Jake Peavy telling me one time and I felt like this a few years when I was going through it I remember him telling me when he had three sons at the time he's like my oldest son knew I was a bad---. My middle son knows I played baseball. My youngest son thinks I stink. I stole that joke from him a few years ago. It's cool to let the boys in the house know dad's still got it a little bit."
Peavy retired when he was 35, four years after his last All-Star appearance. By the time Sale retires, hopefully all his kids know he was a bad---.