Braves' Chris Sale Showed Off Incredible Reflexes With Catch of 104-mph Batted Ball

Blake Snell & Chris Sale are the 4th pair of pitchers to EACH have more than 10 strikeouts and allow 3 hits or fewer in the same game, joining:



5/26/24 Garrett Crochet + Kyle Bradish

4/3/21 Corbin Burnes + José Berríos

9/20/20 Joe Musgrove + Jack Flaherty



