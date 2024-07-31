A Positive Injury Update on Ronald Acuña Jr. from Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos
For the most part, the Atlanta Braves stood pat at the trade deadline, hoping to regain a few players from the injured list before the season’s end. However, one player has a longer road to recovery than his teammates, who still have a chance to make a difference this season. General manager Alex Anthopoulos provided the organization with an update on his status.
"Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to rehab in L.A., Alex Anthopoulos said," according to Dave O'Brien. "Rehab has gone well so far, planning for him to be ready around beginning of next season."
Ronald Acuña Jr. is progressing nicely as he is rehabbing from a torn ACL injury he suffered in May. The concern with ACLs is that they can be pesky injuries to recover from, and the timetable is, at times, not favorable for the start of the next season.
However, for the former Braves MVP, all signs indicate he will be ready for opening day in 2025. It is still early, but Acuña Jr. is sorely missed by this Braves team, who have been lost at times offensively.
Moreover, they miss his base-stealing ability. Despite not playing for nearly two months, he is still the team’s top base-stealer in 2024, with 16.
The team record holder in stolen bases will hopefully return to the same form in 2025, if not better. Even the rival Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper stated that the Braves and the game of baseball is better with four-time All-Star.
“I want him back in this game because the game is a better place when he’s leading off for the Atlanta Braves,” Harper told WSB's Zach Klein.
Before injury, he was just getting warmed up between stolen bases a .250/.351/.365 offensive line, which included four home runs.
His love for the game, intensity, swagger, and overall talent for baseball is impossible to replace. While Atlanta is in somewhat of an uphill battle in the NL East, the Wild Card is still up for grabs. As the Venezuelan native has said in years past, he would love to be on the field with his teammates more than anything.
When 2025 rolls around, hopefully, the injury bug that has struck the Braves is no more, and the world can see the former MVP attempt to reclaim the title at total health once more.