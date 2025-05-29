Brian Snitker Fears the Worst With AJ Smith-Shawver After Injury Exit
Things went from bad to worst Thursday for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver took a line drive off a foot during the third inning. The right-hander then exited a couple batters later.
But shortly after departing, speculation grew that Smith-Shawver's most serious injury was in his throwing elbow. Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that after Atlanta lost 5-4 in the first game a doubleheader Thursday.
"AJ Smith-Shawver felt a pop in his elbow," The AJC's Justin Toscano wrote on X. "It's arm tightness. He's head back to Atlanta, but [Brian Snitker] said it doesn't look good."
Smith-Shawver will have his elbow examined in Atlanta. The Braves are sending him back to Georgia ahead of the rest of the team, which will fly back after Thursday night's game in Philadelphia.
The Braves, though, have wasted no time placing Smith-Shawver on the injured list. Atlanta announced the transaction shortly after Sniter's media session between the two games.
Right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen will replace Smith-Shawver on the Braves active roster.
Smith-Shawver has been one of the bright spots for the Braves through the first two disappointing months of the 2025 season. The right-hander entered Thursday's doubleheader with a 3-2 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.416 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.
But with the pop in his elbow, the fear now is he will be lost for the rest of the season. If it's the worst case scenario, Smith-Shawver might not return for 12 months, which obviously will keep him sidelined at the start of 2026.
That's all speculation, though, until the Braves have Smith-Shawver fully evaluated back in Atlanta. As is whether or not the line drive off the right-hander's foot had any impact on the elbow injury.
With the loss Thursday, the Braves fell to 25-29 this season. They have lost six of their last seven games.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted Thursday afternoon that Petersen was already in Philadelphia when the Braves officially added him to their active roster. When Smith-Shawver's turn in the rotation comes up again next week, Bowman expects the Braves to bring up Bryce Elder to start.
Elder is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.
The Braves will try to salvage the series in Philadelphia during the doubleheader's second game Thursday night.