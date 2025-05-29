Braves AJ Smith-Shawver Exits Game With Apparent Injury
NOTE: THIS STORY IS STILL IN DEVELOPMENT AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED
The Atlanta Braves have removed starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver from the top half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
A Bryson Stott line drive with one out in the bottom of the third inning went off his right calf. After the ball struck him, it deflected into left field, giving Stott a base hit.
There is a potential second scare to keep an eye on as well. Before coming out, he was seen shaking his arm and mouthed the word pop. His velocity was down, so there could be a concern with his arm.
While the Braves haven't given an official update yet, sources have confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Bowman that Smith-Shawver did feel a pop.
Smith-Shawver insisted to stay in for another batter and got Trea Turner to fly out deep to left field. After that, he was done. He was able to exit the game on his own power. Updates on his injury will be added to this story as they come.
Scott Blewett came into pitch in relief, giving the Braves 2 1/3 innings before turning it over to the rest of the bullpen.
Smith-Shawver pitched 2 2/3 innings of two-run ball. He retired the first seven batters he faced before allowed a walk to Brandon Marsh and a two-run shot to Rafael Marchán. The injury came during the following at-bat.
He's also one of the last guys you want to see deal with an injury. He's been plagued during multiple call ups already in his career.
The Braves have extra assistance during the doubleheader. Lefty Dylan Dodd was called up to be the 27th man on the roster for the day. He's also capable of giving the Braves multiple innings, so provides the Braves with an extra options to get through the long day.
It's still a blow to lose a starter after the long stretch of games the Braves have faced. Even with the extra days off delivered by weather, these types of injures put the pressure back on.