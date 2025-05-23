Braves Are Due To Give Their Former All-Star Closer Shot at Big Leagues
It’s hard to figure out how much more Craig Kimbrel has to prove before he can get his reunion with the Atlanta Braves. He’s been dealing during his stint in their minor league system.
Kimbrel has a 1.29 ERA in 14 total appearances and a 1.69 ERA since moving up to Triple-A. He’s allowed two earned runs and both came in the same game. He hasn’t allowed a walk in his last five outings and has struck out at least one batter in his last four outings.
With the inconsistencies facing the bullpen, it’s worth just seeing if he can help stabilize things. They’ve gotten some time off in the last few days - planned or not - so that helps get certain back end of the bullpen arms rested. That might slow down his call up. However, they still have multiple arms with an ERA over 4.50.
There are no guarantees that Kimbrel will be old All-Star self, and that’s a fair point. It could be part of what’s holding him back. His velocity could be one too. His fastball is hovering around 93 and 94 mph. It’s hit 95 in a few outings but never consistently. At 36 years old, no one is expecting him to touch 98 anymore, but a dip in velocity could lead to unideal results if he’s called up.
You can’t argue why he should be called up without addressing the devil’s advocate. Those reasons, after all, aren’t without their merit.
That being said, he’s throwing strikes and has been unafraid to attack the zone this season.
The Braves are starting to get names back on the active roster. Spencer Strider is back in the rotation and Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return is now official. Adding Kimbrel in would bring excitement while also being a solid option to fortify the bullpen. The argument is there that the Braves are overdue to give him a shot, but perhaps he will in due time.