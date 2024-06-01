Braves Handle Business Against Oakland Athletics in Friday Night Series Opener
The Atlanta Braves took down the Oakland Athletics 4-2 in Friday night’s series opener in Truist Park.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Signs of life for the offense
To close a month that hasn’t had much to write home about from the offense, Atlanta got back to some of their 2023 ways in this one. The Braves scored a run in the first inning, although unlike last year, it wasn’t with a homer or Ronald Acuña Jr. stolen base, instead coming off of a Matt Olson sacrifice fly.
The Braves added on in the second inning, with Jarred Kelenic’s one-out double scoring both Michael Harris II from 2nd and Sean Murphy from 1st in what was some great baserunning from Murphy - with Harris getting just halfway to third base in case the ball was caught, Murphy accelerated and got all the way to second base when the ball dropped, allowing him to continue motoring around and score right behind Harris.
Orlando Arcia added a 4th insurance run in the 6th inning with a sacrifice fly, scoring Matt Olson from 3rd.
But even with the multi-run inning and four total runs, the Braves only had six hits, going just one-for-five with runners in scoring position and leaving four on base.
Reynaldo López continued his winning ways
Atlanta’s premiere free-agent acquisition put up yet another quality start in this one, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in his six innings while striking out eight.
López performed just as well in the advanced stats as he did in the conventional ones, finishing with 16 whiffs and a 33% CSW, solidly above MLB average (29%).
López is still primarily a two-pitch starter, throwing his fastball (41) and slider (33) a combined 85% of the time. He threw nine curveballs and four changeups tonight, both seeming like quality pitches that could potentially be used a bit more to keep opposing hitters off guard.
Orlando Arcia continued flashing the glove
Atlanta’s shortstop, one of the best values in baseball, continued showing that he’s a legitimate threat to win the National League’s Gold Glove this season. The infielder had several quick-twitch stops, including snagging a hotshot and making a strong throw in the 9th inning to erase a potential infield single off the bat of shortstop Aledmys Díaz.
He also erased a runner in scoring position in the 2nd inning, fielding a soft grounder and throwing ahead of the runner attempting to advance from 2nd. It’s one of Arcia’s favorite defensive plays to make, with the infielder seemingly having done that a half-dozen times already this season.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta’s looking to take the series early in a late-afternoon start, scheduled for 4:10 PM ET. Chris Sale (8-1, 2.12) is taking on Oakland’s Aaron Brooks (0-2, 3.63).