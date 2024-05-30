In Retrospect, Braves Made Correct Decision at Shortstop

Dansby Swanson vs. Orlando Arcia since the start of 2023



Dansby:

- 98 wRC+

- .712 OPS

- 10.1% BB%

- 25% K%

- .235 AVG

- 26 HR

- 20 OAA

- 25.3M AAV



Arica:

- 94 wRC+

- .715 OPS

- 6.1% BB%

- 19.1% K%

- .257 AVG

- 22 HR

- 11 OAA

- $2.4M AAV