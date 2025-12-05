The looming Winter Meetings mean more ideal landing spots are being named. For the Atlanta Braves, they’re deemed a fit, not just to sign an All-Star starting pitcher long term, but to get him back to his high-caliber ways.

MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden listed on his wishlist for the Braves to sign Zac Gallen to a five-year, $135 million deal ($27 million per season).

“Once Gallen joins the Braves, their pitching room immediately makes adjustments with his mechanics and gets him back on track,” Bowden wrote.

Indeed, this would be a splash to show the team is serious about addressing their rotation woes. Gallen would provide one of the top workhorse options to Atlanta. He’s made at least 31 starts in three of his last four seasons. In 2023, the year he was a Cy Young Finalist, he made 34 starts and clocked over 200 innings. This year, he reached 192 in 33 starts.

Getting a starter who can push for 200 innings these days feels like an impossible task, but there are options still out there. There is value in innings. That is a sign of durability, something the Braves have not had.

While the price tag is steep, his market value is around $19 million, and the cost could be worth it to stabilize the rotation. If they get him on track the same way they did with Sale, then it’s worth the price.

Gallen finished last season with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. He’s entering his age-30 season, so the Braves would be buying out his remaining prime seasons.

While his rate of allowing baserunners isn’t ideal, the long ball was a killer for him. He allowed 31 home runs last season, more than double the season before. His breaking pitches weren’t missing bats the same way compared to previous years.

The Braves could work to refine his pitch mix in certain situations to help keep the ball in the yard. That could also, in turn, bring down the number of baserunners he allowed because he might get more swing and misses or weaker contact.

It’s fair to call this contract a gamble, even if Gallen is generally a reliable starting pitcher. The cost is a major factor in why.

For what it’s worth, he showed some progress late in the season. In his final 11 starts, he had a 3.32 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. Home runs were still an issue, but limiting baserunners made it easier to absorb. There could be something here. A new pitching coaching staff could be in for a nice challenge.

