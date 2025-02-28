Braves Players to Watch in Spring Training Game Against Marlins
The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Miami Marlins down in Jupiter, Fla., on Friday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Since it’s Spring Training, it’s more about who to keep an eye on as opposed to the outcome of the game.
Here are four players to keep an eye on as they get more reps.
Nick Allen, Infielder
The infielder was acquired by the Braves over the offseason. He looks to, at minimum, secure a bench role heading into the regular season.
So far, he’s gone 2-for-6 with an RBI while fanning twice and drawing no walks.
His numbers in the Majors don’t exactly stand out. In 247 MLB games, Allen has slashed .209/.254/.283 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. However, he still could have some untapped potential. He slashed .345/.431/.497 with seven home runs and 51 RBIs in 81 Triple-A games last season.
Sean Murphy, Catcher
Murphy’s down year appears to have carried over to start the season. He’s had four at-bats and has yet to reach base. It’s a small sample size, but it’s concerning after a sluggish 2024.
In 72 games in 2024, Murphy has a slash line of .193/.284/.352 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. He had 16 total extra-base hits. Just one game into last season, he suffered an oblique injury. He missed nearly two months and never looked quite right after that.
Murphy had a slow start to Spring Training last year as well before finishing with a .360 average and a .760 slugging. He has plenty of time to get back up to speed.
Drake Baldwin, Catcher (DH in Game)
The team’s top prospect has had a respectable start to his Spring Training as a designated hitter. He’s only 1-for-5, but the lone hit was a double and he’s walked twice and scored twice.
It should be expected that he picks up the pace even further as Spring goes on.
Ian Anderson, Starting Pitcher
Anderson’s first start of Spring Training saw mixed results. He pitched a scoreless frame to start before being unable to finish the second. He allowed an earned run on one hit and three walks in 1 2/3 innings pitched. Anderson punched out a single batter.
The 26-year-old righty is working toward being in the Braves rotation for the first time in over two years. Following his recovery from Tommy John surgery, he had a 3.96 ERA in 10 Triple-A starts. In his final six starts, he had a 3.03 ERA and a 2.11 ERA in his last three.