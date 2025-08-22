Braves Playoff Situation Heading into Crucial Mets Series
The Atlanta Braves enter a series with the New York Mets that gives the feeling of being their last chance to re-enter the playoff picture this season.
Entering the weekend, they sit nine games back from the lowest wild card spot, an improvement from 15 games back on Aug. 6. With the Mets in possession of that spot, it provides the Braves with a golden opportunity to make their hopes serious.
If they lose the series, this will likely be the last piece to mention the Braves and postseason in the same sentence that doesn’t include the word “eliminated.”
However, win the series, at minimum, and they’re that much closer. Eight games back with two out of three is better than nine. A sweep would put them six games back. Then we’re really talking, but let’s not get more ahead of ourselves than we’re already getting here.
Other teams need to be factored in as well. Between the Braves and Mets, there are five teams in the wild card standings. Here’s how their weekends are looking to see how the Braves can catch them, too.
Cincinnati Reds (67-61) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-66)
Two of these five teams will go head-to-head over the weekend. The best scenario for the Braves is the Diamondbacks take two out of three. In this scenario, there is a chance the Reds take the wild card spot over the Mets. One Reds win and a Braves sweep of the Mets would get that done.
However, in this scenario, the Reds can’t gain significant ground to pull ahead, keeping the Braves within striking distance. The Braves would also gain two games on the Reds and one on the Diamondbacks in this scenario.
St. Louis Cardinals (64-65) vs Tampa Bay Rays (61-67)
The Cardinals sit four games behind a playoff spot, with the Braves five games behind them.
They’re down in Tampa, taking on the Rays. They took the first game on Thursday to gain on the Mets. With the Rays in a tailspin as of late, the Cardinals are in a good spot to gain more ground.
San Francisco Giants (61-67) vs Milwaukee Brewers (80-48)
Entering the weekend, the Giants sit six and a half games back from a wild card spot, with the Braves two and a half games behind them.
The struggling Giants are set to face the top team in Major League Baseball on the road in Milwaukee. It’s a total mismatch for a Giants team looking to correct course.
The Braves could overtake the Giants if the Braves sweep the Mets and the Giants are swept by the Brewers.
Miami Marlins (60-67) vs Toronto Blue Jays (74-54)
The once-hot Marlins have started to come back down to earth as of late, losing seven of their last 10 games. Like the Giants, it’s not an ideal situation to have the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays come to town.
Like the Giants, the Braves can overtake the Marlins if the Braves sweep the Mets and the Blue Jays sweep the Marlins.
Since the Braves sit two games back, a sweep of the Mets and a Blue Jays series win would tie them with the Marlins in the standings.