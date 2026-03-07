Former Braves All-Star Sharp for Canada in World Baseball Classic

A former fan favorite member of the Atlanta Braves rotation provided a strong performance for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Michael Soroka, known as Mike while in Atlanta, tossed three innings of one-run ball against Colombia Saturday afternoon.

Canada took down Colombia, 8-2. They picked up their first win of the tournament. They're tied with Puerto Rico and Cuba with a win each. Meanwhile, Colombia was handed its second loss and remains winless.

Soroka is getting work in on the international stage as he prepares for his next chapter on a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a couple of years of struggling and bouncing around, he was able to muster another major league contract. He signed a one-year contract with Arionza worth $7 million.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

After struggling again as a starting pitcher, he found some success in the bullpen after being traded to the Chicago Cubs midseason.

Soroka was drafted by the Braves in the 28th-overall pick in the 2015 Draft. He made his debut in 2018, but put himself on the map a season later. He made his lone All-Star Game while finishing as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year Award behind Pete Alonso and received Cy Young votes.

During the 2020 season, he had the honor of being the opening day starter. He was the youngest in the team's modern-era history (since 1901) to get the start on opening day. Not long after, his career hit a snag.

He suffered a right Achilles tear during his third start of the season. Soroka ended up missing both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He saw some action in 2022 in the minor leagues, making six starts. He made a handful of starts for the Braves in 2023, but he primarily spent it with Triple-A Gwinnett.

At 28 years old, he still has years ahead of him if he can stay healthy. That gives him his best chance to rediscover his footing and succeed at some level in the Major Leagues. It could be in the rotation or as a bullpen arm. Either, arguably, is a victory for him as he continues to push. As long as he gets a chance, he has a chance to prove himself. On the way, he has a chance to make his country proud.