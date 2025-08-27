Braves Waldrep Building Strong Pitcher of the Month Case
Hurston Waldrep had another solid start for the Braves in their 11-2 win over the Marlins. The Atlanta Braves rookie tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball despite allowing eight hits and a walk while not striking out a single batter.
Arguably, this was one of his more impressive performances. Not because of how dominant it was, but because of what he did to overcome getting into some trouble.
He held the Marlins to the lone run in the first and then got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning to keep the Braves' 2-1 lead intact.
The ability to stand tall when his stuff isn’t at its best says more about how far he’s matured as a pitcher than the nights he had dominated and hadn’t had to break a sweat.
Being able to stand tall is why Waldrep has had the best ERA in Major League Baseball (0.90) over the last 30 days and is the only pitcher in that span with an ERA below 1.00.
He has some tough competition, but he’s building a strong case to take home the Pitcher of the Month Award for August. The last time a Braves pitcher won the monthly award was when Chris Sale dominated in May 2024 and started his run to a Cy Young Award.
His primary competition is Cubs rookie phenom Cade Horton, with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw not too far behind.
Waldrep and Horton have similar numbers, but Horton currently has the lead in most stats:
- Horton: 0.72 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, .140 BAA, 27 strikeouts, 25 innings pitched
- Waldrep: 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, .202 BAA, 24 strikeouts, 30 innings pitched
The only stat the Waldrep has Horton beat is in innings pitched. There is certainly value in that, but it’s clear who the leader is. The Braves' rookie has built a strong case, but another rookie has a stronger one at the moment.
In turn, this obviously impacts Waldrep’s chances at Rookie of the Month as well. Drake Baldwin took home the honor back in May.
Horton could have a weak night to finish off August, but he’s likely to have another start before the end of this month, and he could still likely win it.
Kershaw has turned back the clock since the calendar turned to August. His ERA this month is 1.88, and he has a 0.87 WHIP, a .212 BAA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
Is he the strongest candidate? No, but he’s pitched very well. If there is an opportunity to award him an accolade, potentially one last time, this is the chance.
None of this takes away from the fact that Waldrep has a shot to win the honor to cap off what’s been a triumphant return to the majors.
If he does manage to win the award, it won’t be much of a surprise to anyone who has seen him pitch.