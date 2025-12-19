A Future Braves Could Miss Out on by Trading for SP Depth

If the Atlanta Braves are to acquire a starting pitcher this offseason, there is a reason their primary goal is to net a free agent. There is a chance to have your cake and eat it too. It's an obvious statement, but there is more to it than being able to keep some potential young talent.

Despite a thin talent pool on the farm, they have something brewing. This could prove to be a young rotation that could be together for the longterm in a way the Braves haven't seen in a long time. That's the future of Hurston Waldrep, JR Ritchie and, ultimately, Cam Caminiti.

Waldrep isn't guaranteed a rotation spot for 2026, but he showed significant promise toward the end of last season. Meanwhile, Ritchie catapulted himself into the spotlight, and Caminiti showed promise down in Single-A. The future spells a trio of young arms. A free agent needs to remain their priority.

There is plenty that could time out perfectly. Chris Sale has one year left on his contract, and there are no guarantees beyond 2026. Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes are both 30 years or older. It would be worth keeping this potential group together and sliding them into the rotation as spots open up.

In a few short years, this could be the rotation that the Braves possess:

Spencer Strider

Spencer Schwellenbach

Hurston Waldrep

JR Ritchie

Cam Caminiti

If AJ Smith-Shawever ends up panning out too, that only makes the situation even if better for the team. Instead of trying to reply on older veterans like they have over the past few season, they could have this. It's young, talented and has a high ceiling. In this scenario, Strider will be the oldest arm, and he'll be 30 at most by the time this could all come together.

They would have their centerpiece veteran starter to anchor a rotation full of younger pitchers. They just have to find options that keep the Braves competitive while around for the perfect amount of time to bridge the gap.

With some of the options out there, if the Braves are willing to spend, a trade isn't necessary. Based on how they're approaching the offseason, this isn't lost on them. It's simply erring on the side of caution. It's easier to stomach a signing that doesn't pan out than a trade that doesn't.

While their top prospect in the system, Caminiti, appears to be off limits, one of the other two arms may not be. They're aren't necessarily inclined to move either, but they could do so if that's their opportunity for a win-now move. It's understandable if they do, but it wouldn't be the wisest move.

Many want to see them pull the trigger on a move that has them doing what it takes to win. They're already doing that. What's one more? Well, there is a key difference. None of these moves has been at the cost of their future.

To address another potential counterargument. Some of these free agents would cost them a draft pick. How does that not sacrifice the future? It makes more sense to give up something that is a total mystery box. Prospects are a gamble compared to any proven major-league talent, but there is less long-term risk. With a prospect, especially the ones who have already started their pro careers, there is an idea of what you have.

So, if you're the Braves, make the right call. Make a free-agent move happen, and err on the side of caution when exploring the trade market. There is a real chance to have the best of both worlds.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI