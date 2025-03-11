Competition Arising at Shortstop for Braves in Spring Training
It’s been a bit since this was emphasized but the narrative holds. The Atlanta Braves have a shortstop dilemma, and it’s only gotten more complicated in Spring Training.
Orlando Arcia is now 1-for-15 with three walks in Grapefruit League play. Sure, it’s not the regular season, and players sometimes take time to get going. But at some point, knowing the poor performance he had last season, it has to be seen as an inauspicious sign.
Another name got his shot at shortstop in Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, Eli White. It’s just his second time playing the position in Spring Training. When in the infield, he’s been getting work in at second base.
To clarify, there is no word as to why this decision was made. However, seeing another player get more reps at Arcia’s position, especially White, is automatically noteworthy. He has never played shortstop at the Major League level. When you include his reps at second base, he’s played four total games in the infield.
In the minor leagues, White has platooned quite a bit. He’s played 278 games for a total of 2,374 1/3 innings played at shortstop. It’s actually his most played position in the minors. The Braves have now decided to tap into this experience after two seasons of using him almost exclusively in the outfield.
White has also been hitting well this spring in the Grapefruit League. While he went 0-for-2 in Monday’s loss, he’s hitting .421 (8-for-19) with a 1.055 OPS. While this hasn’t been an issue for Arcia, it’s still worth noting that White has been disciplined at the plate. He has struck out only twice in 21 plate appearances.
In a small sample size last season, White showed he can be an effective hitter at the Major League level. He finished with a .282 average and a .769 OPS in 42 plate appearances. He might be starting to get a better handle on MLB pitchers in his early 30s.
The timing couldn’t be more impeccable with the shortstop dilemma at hand. At the very least, White is earning a spot on the Opening Day roster. If these trends continue for White and Arcia, he could start to siphon off playing time.
Another shortstop that could join in on that with White is Nick Allen. He hasn’t been seen in a game since March, but he has batted .385 with a .929 OPS in the 15 plate appearances he has gotten.
Right now, Arcia is still the starting shortstop, but the door has opened to have a discussion.